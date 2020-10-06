Do something: Council hit with a flurry of street safety concerns

In hopes of improving safety, the county made five blocks of George one-way heading east from Oregon Avenue to Phillips Avenue in February 2018.

But Cook said many people still drive both ways and the problems are so persistent, a neighbor recently moved to another house and now rents out the previous one.

Emerson Elementary School is in the middle of the area, she said in a letter to commissioners, and people “fly down that street without thinking about it,” including those on side-by-sides and four-wheelers. She recommended that speed bumps be placed on George from Oregon to just past Lowell.

Public Works Director Mark Neary said the county does not put speed bumps on its public streets, but like all requests, road personnel will explore problems and possible options of all the locations.

Several streets in Butte are under the jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Transportation, and the agency decides whether traffic analysis and safety measures are needed for them. The current requests fall under local control.

Shea said there are more cars on the roads today, there are new distractions and even around schools, drivers become complacent.