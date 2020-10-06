Do something: Council hit with a flurry of street safety concerns

On the heels of schools reopening for the first time in months, residents have asked Butte-Silver Bow commissioners and Public Works officials to enhance street safety in five locations, four of them near Whittier Elementary School.
There is also a new formal complaint about narrow sections of George Street west of Cobban Street that were turned into one-way in 2018 in hopes of alleviating speeding, crashes and other problems.
Stops signs were added a few years ago to create a four-way stop at Sheridan Avenue and Yale Street near Whittier on the Flat, and that has helped, but Commissioner Michele Shea says several residents have expressed recent concerns about the safety of children.
There are still long, uninterrupted streets on the north (Ottawa Street), south (Yale Street) and east (Sheridan Avenue), she says, and they’re still hazardous to children, other pedestrians and drivers.
“Traffic is heavy, moves quickly and speeding and inattentive drivers are abundant,” Shea wrote in a request that a council committee and Public Works explore more “traffic calming methods” around Whittier.
Similar requests are made here and there each year, but commissioners will consider five in one swoop Wednesday night. It’s likely all will be sent to the council’s Public Works Committee for detailed discussion.
Three of the requests also are in the general vicinity of Whittier Elementary and were channeled through Chief Executive Dave Palmer, who formally asked for traffic reviews on behalf of concerned residents.
One seeks stop signs at the intersection of Banks Avenue and State Street and the other reviews are for Yale and Porter streets and State Street and Hancock Avenue.
The Banks and State intersection, Palmer said in a letter to the council, “has become dangerous with the amount of speed and traffic going through it.”
“There are many children in this neighborhood who ride their bikes or walk across this intersection,” he wrote, adding reviews of the other two locations are needed for “safety of the neighborhood children and pedestrians.”
The other formal request came from Crystal Cook, who lives in the area of Whitman Avenue and George Street.
Residents along George have raised safety concerns for years about the narrowness of the street, traffic volume, speeding and fences getting struck. They became more vocal a few years ago when cars crashed into houses in two separate wrecks.
George narrows to alley width in spots but was still heavily traveled because it was one of the few direct east-west routes between Montana Street and Harrison Avenue.
In hopes of improving safety, the county made five blocks of George one-way heading east from Oregon Avenue to Phillips Avenue in February 2018.
But Cook said many people still drive both ways and the problems are so persistent, a neighbor recently moved to another house and now rents out the previous one.
Emerson Elementary School is in the middle of the area, she said in a letter to commissioners, and people “fly down that street without thinking about it,” including those on side-by-sides and four-wheelers. She recommended that speed bumps be placed on George from Oregon to just past Lowell.
Public Works Director Mark Neary said the county does not put speed bumps on its public streets, but like all requests, road personnel will explore problems and possible options of all the locations.
Several streets in Butte are under the jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Transportation, and the agency decides whether traffic analysis and safety measures are needed for them. The current requests fall under local control.
Shea said there are more cars on the roads today, there are new distractions and even around schools, drivers become complacent.
“After going the same way every day, pretty soon you don’t even remember getting from point A to point B,” she said.
But some problems and concerns, including those around Whittier, go way back.
“It was a problem when my kids were in that school and it’s still a problem,” said Shea, whose kids are now aged 19 and 26.
