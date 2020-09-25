DNRC fire crew helps Dillon group construct a new trail for outdoor enthusiasts

Beaverhead County mountain bikers and hikers now have a new trail to explore.
The newly built 2.5-mile Northwest Passage Trail is part of a high trails network in the foothills west of Dillon developed and maintained by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, a local nonprofit formed in 2009 by a group of local residents who wanted to promote a healthy lifestyle for the community by encouraging forms of outdoor exercise.
Celine Beaucamp-Stout, the coalition’s executive director, said in a news release Thursday that the fire crew stationed at Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC)’s Dillon office worked weekly from June through August to build the new trail.
“With everything happening lately, and the recent loss of human lives and damages from terrible fires, we felt that our local fire crew deserved to be put on a pedestal and officially thanked for their amazing contribution to our community,” Beaucamp-Stout said.
She added that DNRC firefighters have previously pitched in to help the coalition construct two other trails in the High Trails network.
The High Trails system offers more than 10 miles of unpaved trails on roughly 1,110 acres of land that the Beaverhead Trail Coalition had purchased between 2014 and 2019 from landowners Otto and Charlene Miller. The purchase was paid partially through private donations and grants from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, which requires the land be held in perpetuity for public access.
The coalition has been working to develop more trails in and around Dillon to provide more outdoor hiking and riding options in the area. The High Trails system is adjacent to the popular Dillon Town Overlook Trail just west of town, and the trails have been popular among hikers, mountain bikers, runners and horseback riders, the coalition said.
Some of the trails pass through property managed by the Bureau of Land Management — the site of the “M” on the hill — but are accessible by the public through an easement Beaverhead Trails has with the agency.
Once the High Trails system is completed, according to the coalition’s website, Beaverhead Trails will transfer land ownership of 1,110 acres to Beaverhead County, “with an agreement regarding conservation, public ownership, and permanent public access.”
More information about the High Trails system in Dillon can be found at: https://www.beaverheadtrails.org/high-trails.
