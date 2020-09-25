DNRC fire crew helps Dillon group construct a new trail for outdoor enthusiasts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaverhead County mountain bikers and hikers now have a new trail to explore.

The newly built 2.5-mile Northwest Passage Trail is part of a high trails network in the foothills west of Dillon developed and maintained by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, a local nonprofit formed in 2009 by a group of local residents who wanted to promote a healthy lifestyle for the community by encouraging forms of outdoor exercise.

Celine Beaucamp-Stout, the coalition’s executive director, said in a news release Thursday that the fire crew stationed at Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC)’s Dillon office worked weekly from June through August to build the new trail.

“With everything happening lately, and the recent loss of human lives and damages from terrible fires, we felt that our local fire crew deserved to be put on a pedestal and officially thanked for their amazing contribution to our community,” Beaucamp-Stout said.

She added that DNRC firefighters have previously pitched in to help the coalition construct two other trails in the High Trails network.