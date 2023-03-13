As winter gives way to the spring construction season, a couple of popular fishing access sites along the Big Hole River will get a fresh makeover.

As part of a Great American Outdoors Act project to improve fishing and river access facilities on the Big Hole River, the Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office will give a facelift to its Divide Bridge and Jerry Creek Bridge sites. Improvements are being made to the boat ramp and parking areas.

Both Divide Bridge and Jerry Creek fishing access sites will be closed during the construction project, which could continue into May.

Divide Bridge Campground will remain open throughout the construction period.

During the renovation, the current parking area will be reshaped, paved, and striped, and both boat ramps will be replaced with concrete slab ramps to handle larger capacities of boaters. Another benefit of this project is that it will reduce potholes in this heavily-used area, thus improving the public’s overall recreation experience.

The duration of the closure will be evaluated during construction and will be reduced if possible.