District 4, Greeley neighborhood plan big cleanup effort

Commissioner District 4 and the Greeley School area are planning a neighborhood cleanup Thursday through Saturday, July 29-31.

The area covered will be from Grand Avenue heading north to Continental Drive, and Texas Avenue heading east to Continental Drive. Yard waste, trash, tires, most junk and appliances will be accepted (no freezers, refrigerators or fluids of any type).

Bags and dumpsters will be available near the old Greeley School at South Park Place and East Park Place. If the elderly or disabled or people with larger items need help, call Bob at 406-491-4421.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Summer workers at Montana Resources will help with the effort on Thursday, July 29. This is a good opportunity to remove larger items from alleys, etc.

Cleanup volunteers with trucks and trailers are welcome and appreciated.

Butte-Silver Bow, Montana Resources, McGree Trucking and Pit Printers are helping to make the cleanup a success.

For details or to volunteer, call Dan at 406-723-6119.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0