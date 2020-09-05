Discussions under way for safe Halloween event in Butte

Local health officials and others are trying to organize an alternative Halloween event in Butte that would be safer than kids trick-or-treating door to door or gathering at other venues during the coronavirus pandemic.
Discussions are only getting started, but one possibility is having a community drive-through event where people in costumes hand out pre-bagged collections of candy to drivers while they and kids stay in their vehicles.
“We’re trying to get a citywide event that could be done safely in one location where at least there could be something fun and make it a fun event for the kids,” Butte radio station owner and operator Ron Davis said Friday.
Davis’ Butte Broadcasting Inc. has joined others to hold an annual Halloween event where kids walk through the World Museum of Mining and receive candy at tables sponsored by dozens of businesses, nonprofits and other groups. Some hand out information to parents, too.
Davis said he and Museum Executive Director Jeanette Kopf knew the Treat Street event wouldn’t be possible this Halloween given COVID-19 safety concerns, so they talked with John Rolich of the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Health about alternatives.
Rolich, director of the department’s Environmental Health Division, said a drive-through event will present “daunting” logistics challenges, but planning was possible with help from county officials, including Sheriff Ed Lester.
“We don’t want to just say Halloween is canceled,” Rolich told members of the county’s Board of Health on Thursday, but they will be discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating because of COVID concerns.
During the same meeting Thursday, the board extended an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people in Butte-Silver Bow through Jan. 1. Exceptions are possible if safety plans are approved by local health officials.
Davis, Lester, Rolich and others plan to meet electronically this coming week to discuss ideas and logistics about a possible drive-through event.
“I think we’ll come up with a plan but it will have to include all the merchants and be approved by the health department,” Lester said. “We’d have to set up some sort of traffic control.”
Davis said he thought about parking lots at the former K-mart store or Butte Plaza Mall, but that could back traffic up along Harrison Avenue – the busiest street in Butte. Other locations could end up sending cars through neighborhoods, which wouldn’t be safe.
Lester says “there’s a location somewhere.”
“I’m not sure anyone has come up with it yet but I’m sure we can find a place with enough space so people can work their way through it,” the sheriff said.
Wherever the location, Davis said, one possible scenario is having vehicles making one to three stops where people dressed for Halloween — perhaps even school mascots — hand out single bags with all kinds of candy inside.
The candy would be pre-bagged by volunteers wearing masks and gloves at least 72 hours in advance, since research has shown COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up the three days. Those handing out the bags would also wear masks and latex gloves.
Groups taking part in the annual Treat Street, including high school students on the Montana History Club and students with the Montana Tech Mining Team, could help stage this one, Davis said. Civic clubs and others would be welcome, too.
A drive similar to the Toys for Tots campaign could be held beforehand, only this time for candy, Davis said.
More details could flow from the meeting this coming week, but anyone with ideas about possible locations can call Davis at 406-494-7777.
