Discussions under way for safe Halloween event in Butte

“We don’t want to just say Halloween is canceled,” Rolich told members of the county’s Board of Health on Thursday, but they will be discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating because of COVID concerns.

During the same meeting Thursday, the board extended an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people in Butte-Silver Bow through Jan. 1. Exceptions are possible if safety plans are approved by local health officials.

Davis, Lester, Rolich and others plan to meet electronically this coming week to discuss ideas and logistics about a possible drive-through event.

“I think we’ll come up with a plan but it will have to include all the merchants and be approved by the health department,” Lester said. “We’d have to set up some sort of traffic control.”

Davis said he thought about parking lots at the former K-mart store or Butte Plaza Mall, but that could back traffic up along Harrison Avenue – the busiest street in Butte. Other locations could end up sending cars through neighborhoods, which wouldn’t be safe.

Lester says “there’s a location somewhere.”