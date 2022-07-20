Discussion on migratory songbirds set July 29 in Deer Lodge

The University of Montana Bird Ecology Lab (UMBEL) and the Clark Fork Coalition will host a bird-banding demonstration and talk at 8 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Dry Cottonwood Field Center near Galen.

Scientists with UMBEL will share what they are learning about how heavy metals contamination in the Upper Clark Fork passes through the food web — from aquatic insect larva, through the emerging adult insects that fly up from the river’s surface, to the birds that eat those hatching bugs.

Every spring and summer, dozens of species of colorful migratory songbirds and water birds concentrate in the thick willow and cottonwood groves along the river, tributary streams, and adjacent wetlands from Warm Springs to Drummond. Insects and fish provide a rich food supply. But the toxic legacy of the 1908 flood, which carried tailings from the Butte hill down Silver Bow Creek and into the Clark Fork valley, is still apparent. Slickens — dead zones of contaminated waste that leaches out of the soil — dot the floodplain and river banks. Researchers at the UMBEL trace how those heavy metals continue to make their way through the food web.

Anyone interested in seeing songbirds being captured, studied, and released by the Bird Ecology Lab is welcome meet at 8 a.m. on the Galen bridge over the Clark Fork, five miles north of Warm Springs, and 10 miles south of Deer Lodge. Take exit 197 off of I-90. Bring your own lunch, water, sunscreen, and bug spray (or similar protection), and wear close-toed shoes. Participants will enjoy an indoor presentation over lunch. Contact Will McDowell at the Clark Fork Coalition (will@clarkfork.org) for more information.