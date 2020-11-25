Discovery Ski Area to open on Thanksgiving

Big fluffy white flakes fell from the sky in Butte on Wednesday. For those who ski and ride, that only means one thing. So if you feel inclined, grab your skis, grab your board. Discovery Ski Area opens Thanksgiving Day.
Having ridden Discovery since grade school, Casey Schilling can’t think of a better place for his 2-year-old daughter Karey to carve her first turns.
“It’s probably a lot of nostalgia. Discovery’s a family mountain,” Schilling said. “It’s just a chill place to go learn to snowboard without all the hustle and bustle of the major resorts. For her to have the opportunity to do that at a really young age is really special. And to do it at a place that means so much in my heart.”
But this year will be different, he said. After a lifetime cultivating a core group of riders on a ski hill that harbors a sense of community, Schilling this year plans to stick mostly with his immediate family on the mountain. His hope is that others will stay in small groups as well.
“I wish I could say that people would take the responsibility to do the right thing. So far I think people are split on that mindset,” he said. “So management is going to have to step up to follow the best recommendations of the CDC in regards to people’s safety and health.”
Discovery’s owner, Ciche Pitcher, doesn’t pretend to have all the answers. But he does have a COVID-19 management plan he believes in.
“We’ve decided to start very conservatively and have the lodge closed for everything except bathroom use and the pick-up of rental gear. Our rental equipment and our lessons have to be done by reservation only,” Pitcher said. “We do not currently have a cap on lift tickets, and we’re hopeful that we don’t have to.”
Last year, the pandemic forced Discovery to close early. This year, crowds may wash in from big resorts limiting access. Pitcher is therefore taking precautions beyond the lodge. Seating will be limited and spread apart on the dining deck, and lift lines will be routed to keep skiers spaced out. Masks will be required in lift lines, getting on and off the lifts, waiting in the ticket line, and whenever a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.
“If you’re in doubt as to whether you should be wearing your mask, it’s probably a good idea to wear your mask,” Pitcher said.
Food will be available only by ordering online and picked up at the cafeteria window.
From Thanksgiving through Sunday, the Easy and Jubilee chairlifts will be open for beginner terrain and terrain park action. Pitcher plans to start by keeping the mountain open weekends, possibly Thursday through Sunday, depending on snowpack. When enough snow falls, he plans to open the entire mountain seven days a week. With good management, he hopes it’s the weather — not the pandemic — that closes the mountain at the end of the season.
“With a little bit more planning this year, I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to stay open the whole year. We have a little better understanding of what the more problematic parts of our business are. And instead of trying to shut the whole mountain down, we see eliminating some of those areas, and keeping the lifts turning, as a more reasonable way to approach it,” Pitcher said.
Schilling is cautiously optimistic this can be done. He skipped some trips to Discovery last year, mostly because he was uncomfortable with the way people congregated in the lodge. But he will be riding the mountain again this year.
“If you come up there with your tightknit group that you’ve been maintaining throughout the pandemic, and you’re maintaining social distancing, I feel that the safety of participating in snowboarding and skiing is of moderate risk,” Schilling said. “There are just certain luxuries that could be sacrificed and still have a great time at the mountain, while keeping people’s safety and health at the forefront of the decision-making process.”
Those luxuries are important to a lot of people. To state the obvious, skiing is often pretty dang cold. It’s also a workout. Families traditionally relied on the lodge as refuge, and for the social aspect of the sport.
Pitcher understands this reality. He also understands that some of his long-time skiers won’t be coming to the mountain at all this year for safety reasons. But he said outdoor family recreation is to many a great escape from the pandemic, and there’s no more accessible winter activity than downhill skiing and riding at a mom and pop ski hill.
The trick, he said, is taking the small groups people have already built over the pandemic, and letting them use the mountain safely.
“I hope that our guests will be patient with us as we work though some of those things. It may be a little bit frustrating, a little bit different, but I think we can get through it and still have a really fun ski season,” he said. “This is really new territory for us — it is for everybody — we’ve no illusions that we know exactly what we’re doing here, but we have a good plan, and we are lucky to have a really strong community behind us.”
He’s pleased to try the new mode of operation on the small part of the mountain opening Thanksgiving, and adapt as necessary. And after months of planning, Pitcher’s ready to escape a little himself.
“I just miss skiing and being out skiing with my family and friends. We’re looking forward to powder days and steep, high-angle skiing like we have at Discovery,” Pitcher said. “That fuels a lot of our stoke and passion for the sport.”
Schilling seconds that motion. After all, stoke is contagious.
“Snowboarding to me is just an art form in motion. It’s one of the ultimate freedoms and passions of mine,” he said. “I’m just always stoked to get out there.”
Now he gets to teach his daughter on his home mountain. She won’t be toting around any of those awkward sticks her first day.
“We asked her what she wanted Santa to bring her, and she said a snowboard,” Schilling said.
Karey’s more than just a little ready.
“I guess she’s stoked,” Schilling said.
