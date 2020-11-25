Discovery Ski Area to open on Thanksgiving

“With a little bit more planning this year, I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to stay open the whole year. We have a little better understanding of what the more problematic parts of our business are. And instead of trying to shut the whole mountain down, we see eliminating some of those areas, and keeping the lifts turning, as a more reasonable way to approach it,” Pitcher said.

Schilling is cautiously optimistic this can be done. He skipped some trips to Discovery last year, mostly because he was uncomfortable with the way people congregated in the lodge. But he will be riding the mountain again this year.

“If you come up there with your tightknit group that you’ve been maintaining throughout the pandemic, and you’re maintaining social distancing, I feel that the safety of participating in snowboarding and skiing is of moderate risk,” Schilling said. “There are just certain luxuries that could be sacrificed and still have a great time at the mountain, while keeping people’s safety and health at the forefront of the decision-making process.”

Those luxuries are important to a lot of people. To state the obvious, skiing is often pretty dang cold. It’s also a workout. Families traditionally relied on the lodge as refuge, and for the social aspect of the sport.