“Dinner in the Park” is set for Uptown Butte on Aug. 2 at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St.

Organized by the Butte Park & Trails Foundation and Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, the event will include food vendors and a Butte Symphony concert.

The dinner, along with Wednesday’s Lunch in the Park summer series, returned last year after an 18-year hiatus.