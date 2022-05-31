Dillon youths show videos in ‘Red Carpet Project’

Beaverhead County young filmmakers walked the red-carpet Saturday as their short videos, targeting healthy, drug-free youth, premiered at Big Sky Cinema in Dillon, part of the second annual Beaverhead County Red Carpet Video Project. The Be the Change 406 Coalition, which targets reducing underage substance use, sponsored the event.

Videos, created on cell phones and laptops, were shown to the filmmakers, parents, and interested community members. Six student teams from Beaverhead County High School, Dillon Middle School, and the Lima School District created and directed their individualized interpretation of the Red Ribbon Week theme: “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”

BCHS “Beavers” team” juniors and twin sisters Jo and Co Niglio took home the top prize of $1,000 for their haunting, thought-provoking anima submission. The winning Middle School "TEM Time'' team of DMS sixth-graders, Marissah Stoddard, Madison Sampson, and Tilly Kreiner used humor and an original rap song to make their video stand out and receive $500. Red carpet video judges considered content, originality, videography interest, clarity, and the use of references and credits for each submission.

Other competition contenders included submittals from the eighth grade Lima Bears team: Kalen Martinell, Luke Wendt and Gus Huntsman. Dillon Middle School contenders are all seventh-grade teams: Dino-Mites - Milee Vezina, Bailey Blake, and Cameron Delaney; Drug Free Looks Like Us - Sophie Nelon, Violet Rhodes, Winona Wagoner, and Zoey Mickelson; and Rap Schoolers - Aven Pflieger and Jordyn Martinez.

