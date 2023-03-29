DILLON — Beaverhead County Undersheriff Ceth Haggard was involved in a patrol vehicle accident just before 7:15 Tuesday morning on Ten Mile Road near Dillon.

According to a news release submitted by Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt, Haggard was traveling east on Ten Mile Road and as he was coming around a blind corner, several vehicles were already stuck in the middle of the icy road.

To avoid hitting any pedestrians, the undersheriff forced his sports utility vehicle into a bank, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. Haggard was reportedly not injured, but the SUV had extensive damage.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which is currently under investigation.