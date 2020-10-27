Dillon Monday morning low sets record; warming expected in southwest Montana

7 Day Forecast
The recent winter blast brought record-setting weather to much of central and southwest Montana, both with a massive dump of snow followed by frigid temperatures.
A major winter storm that swept across the state Friday and Saturday dropped 17.6 inches of snow at the Helena Regional Airport. That is both the sixth highest two-day snowfall total on record and the most snow over two days since 1960, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
The highest two-day snowfall on record was recorded in 1959 at 21.7 inches.
As the snow moved out, Helena recorded record low temperatures both Sunday and Monday mornings.
Support Local Journalism
Sunday’s low of 4 below zero broke the 1919 record of zero. The high of 14 degrees was also the lowest maximum temperature for Oct. 25, below the old record of 20 also set in 1919.
Monday morning brought another record temperature of minus 6 degrees, breaking the Oct. 26 record low of 6 degrees set in 1919.
Numerous record low temperatures for Oct. 26 were set Monday morning across the central and southwest part of the state. Bozeman’s low of 20 below zero broke the previous record of 11 degrees; Dillon hit minus 11 to break the previous record of 14 degrees; and Fort Benton’s low of 10 below zero breaks the record low of 13 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to moderate in the coming days with highs reaching the 40s and low 50s for Butte and the surrounding area. The weather service does not expect flooding to occur, however, as temperatures at higher elevations will remain cooler and nighttime temperatures will continue to dip below or near freezing at lower elevations.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory mainly for the Rocky Mountain Front but stretching to MacDonald Pass until noon on Tuesday. High winds are expected to hit the area, which could cause blowing and drifting snow and hazardous driving conditions.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.