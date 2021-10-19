Dillon-area men found safe in Utah

Two Dillon-area men declared missing earlier this month turned up safe last week in St. George, Utah.
Jason Morris, 46, and Derek Lee Gore, 29, had been traveling together on motorcycles owned by Gore. On Oct. 11, a man in St. George saw one of the two motorcycles parked near a pawn shop, was intrigued by the bike and wanted to buy it.
Beaverhead County Undersheriff Bill Knox said the man’s interest led to a conversation and, later, to the man seeing the Facebook post about Gore being missing. Later, he discovered a similar post about Morris.
The man alerted the sheriff’s office in Beaverhead County about his contact with Gore and Morris.
On Oct. 13, Morris returned to his Dillon-area home, having bought a bus ticket in Utah. Knox said he isn’t sure what spurred Morris to return.
Meanwhile, Gore alerted his family and Knox that he plans to keep traveling for a time.
“I’m just so grateful they’re both alive,” Knox said.
When the men were first reported missing the cases were investigated separately. Later, investigators suspected the two men might be together.
Morris’ truck was found parked at the Lone Tree Campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir south of Dillon. He hadn’t been seen since Oct. 1.
Sheriff Paul Craft said recently that a thorough search of that area, with members of Beaverhead Search and Rescue, a fixed-wing aircraft, two drones and dog teams failed to find any trace of Morris.
A pistol was reported to be missing from his truck and there was some concern that Morris might be at risk for harming himself because of recent behavior changes.
Gore was last seen in Dillon on Oct. 2.
Knox said the two men seemed to have taken off partly because each was feeling dissatisfied with work.
He said people sometimes reach life crossroads and when and if they do they should notify family members and authorities of their intentions before taking off abruptly in search of answers.
Knox said social media was key in determining the men’s whereabouts.