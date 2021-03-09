 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diesel from 485-gallon overfill at Town Pump rising to surface in Butte wetlands
3 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

Diesel from 485-gallon overfill at Town Pump rising to surface in Butte wetlands

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

Walking his dog along the Blacktail Creek trail near the northeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90 in Butte on Sunday, Montana Tech professor David Hutchins noticed something wasn’t right: Absorbent pads, tires and booms had been placed, and stormwater was being directed through PVC pipes into buckets.

Cleanup measures

Cleanup measures by Butte-based consulting firm Water & Environmental Technologies to contain a 495-gallon diesel spill that occurred at the Town Pump No. 4 at 3700 Harrison Avenue on Jan. 30. The photo was taken by David Hutchins on Sunday at the wetlands on the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90. The spill ran a mile from the source and some of the diesel ended up in Blacktail Creek according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.     

Walking under I-90 to the wetlands on the other side, Hutchins observed great plumes of rainbow-colored sheen bubbling to the surface and spreading through the cattails, and the whole area reeked of diesel fuel.

“The smell was almost overwhelming to where I was almost concerned it might be flammable,” Hutchins said.

What he saw and smelled was the result of a 485-gallon diesel fill overflow at Town Pump No. 4 at 3700 Harrison Avenue, which took place five weeks ago on Jan. 30.

An unknown amount of that diesel made its way into Blacktail Creek on Feb. 3.

Town Pump diesel spill in Butte

David Hutchins submitted this photo of the sheen from a diesel plume in the wetlands at the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90, taken on Feb. 7. The diesel is the result of a 485-gallon diesel spill at Town Pump No. 4 at 3700 Harrison Avenue #1, which took place five weeks ago on Jan. 30.

According to Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump, the overflow occurred when Missoula-based Red Mountain Trucking was filling the tanks at the station.

The company immediately began cleanup with its personnel and notified the DEQ an hour later. They hired Butte-based firm Water and Environmental Technologies, and have been working with WET, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the DEQ to manage the spill since.

At the time of the spill, diesel went down the stormwater drain near the Town Pump, at the intersection of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues, traveled a mile and came out onto the wetlands managed by the Army Corps of Engineers at the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90.  Later, some of it crossed under I-90.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Diesel in the wetlands

The wetlands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90 are covered in diesel from a 485-gallon diesel overflow at the Town Pump No. 4 location on Jan. 30.   

The booms and other cleanup structures have since been managed daily by WET, and only on Feb. 3 was a sheen observed where the stormwater drains into Blacktail Creek, according to McGladdery.

On Monday, a Standard reporter observed booms and fresh absorbent pads where the stormwater dumps into Blacktail Creek, but no sheen.

Representatives from WET on Monday declined to comment on the situation.

McGladdery said Town Pump is working with Red Mountain Trucking’s insurance company to pay for the cleanup.

According to McGladdery, a remediation plan for the area has been approved by the DEQ, and is already being executed. The plan includes eventually removing any impacted soil and cleaning all the stormwater drains of diesel, from Elizabeth Warren Avenue to I-90.

Further details of the plan, including the environmental impact to Blacktail Creek, were unavailable Tuesday, but Kevin Stone, public information specialist at the DEQ, and McGladdery both said they would provide more information when possible.

Stormwater enters Blacktail Creek

Mitigation measures in place where a stormwater path contaminated by a 485-gallon diesel overflow at the Town Pump No. 4 location on Jan. 30 enters Blacktail Creek near Harrison Avenue and I-90. This photo was taken Monday. Measures to contain the spill and monitor the area have taken place since the spill and Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump, said a diesel sheen on Blacktail Creek was observed only on Feb. 3.     

“I can assure you we are working as quickly as possible to accomplish this and to get it completed,” McGladdery said, adding that all work is subject to approval by the DEQ.

As for Hutchins, he’s concerned for public safety and the health of Blacktail Creek, which contains native cutthroat trout populations, and is relatively clean compared to other waterways in the area.

“I was surprised that there was obviously some sort of response happening, but no notification to the public. There were geese hanging out there. I was just surprised there wasn't any kind of signage or notification," Hutchins said.

Cleanup efforts

Absorbent pads in wetlands observed Monday are part of the effort to mitigate a 485-gallon diesel spill which occurred at the Town Pump at 3700 Harrison Avenue on Jan. 30.      

This story will be updated.

3 comments
0
0
2
4
17

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden signature won't be on COVID relief check

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News