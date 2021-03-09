Diesel from 485-gallon overfill at Town Pump rising to surface in Butte wetlands

At the time of the spill, diesel went down the stormwater drain near the Town Pump, at the intersection of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues, traveled a mile and came out onto the wetlands managed by the Army Corps of Engineers at the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90. Later, some of it crossed under I-90.

The booms and other cleanup structures have since been managed daily by WET, and only on Feb. 3 was a sheen observed where the stormwater drains into Blacktail Creek, according to McGladdery.

On Monday, a Standard reporter observed booms and fresh absorbent pads where the stormwater dumps into Blacktail Creek, but no sheen.

Representatives from WET on Monday declined to comment on the situation.

McGladdery said Town Pump is working with Red Mountain Trucking’s insurance company to pay for the cleanup.

According to McGladdery, a remediation plan for the area has been approved by the DEQ, and is already being executed. The plan includes eventually removing any impacted soil and cleaning all the stormwater drains of diesel, from Elizabeth Warren Avenue to I-90.