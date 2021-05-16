Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

EDITOR'S NOTE: There are not enough pages in a Sunday newspaper to mention every major Butte fire — from the city's infancy to present day. Suffice to say, the Mining City has had its fair share. Today’s story and photographs feature several that have occurred throughout Butte’s history.
The fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store on May 7 reminded us all that we’ve been down this road before — many, many times. With the number of major fires Butte has sustained since its infancy, it’s truly a miracle the town has remained standing.
We can all be thankful that this time, there was no loss of life. That has not always been the case.
Damaging fires with the greatest loss of life occurred in 1916 and 1917.
The most heart-breaking fire, of course, took place June 8, 1917, at the Granite Mountain-Speculator. Butte residents would mourn the loss of approximately 167 miners. The tragedy remains the largest hard-rock mining accident in the United States.
Two years before, on Oct. 19, 1915, 16 men died, not from a fire but from an explosion at the Granite Mountain Mine. Ed Carlson, father of six children, had been injured at the Granite Mountain several weeks prior and on that fateful day, had just returned to work. He was one of the victims.
Nearly four months later, on Feb. 14, 1916, 21 men would perish in the Pennsylvania Mine fire. Two of the victims were mining partners, David Carlson, 43, and Leo Whitmore, 31. It was reported in The Anaconda Standard that Whitmore would have probably made it out alive “if he had deserted his less sturdy partner.”
“Partners In The Mine Go To Death Together” was the headline regarding their passing. The five-paragraph narrative, perhaps a bit embellished, noted that the “silent story of their devotion to each other was recorded … when a rescue squad found the bodies of the men, with their arms locked together.”
Two major fires took place in 1889. On Sept. 29, flames engulfed several Uptown Butte businesses, including the newly-built Bowes Block, along with the Hennessy Mercantile and First National Bank. Wind was a major factor in how quickly the flames spread.
“The fire had gained such headway and the wind was blowing such a gale at the time that the firemen, although they worked heroically, were unable to prevent the fire from spreading,” wrote one reporter.
And spread it did, quite quickly.
Several buildings fell victim to the flames. Both the Hennessy Mercantile and First National Bank were quickly reduced to ashes.
Less than two months later, six men died in a fire at Anaconda Mine. One of the victims, Patrick Murphy, was married and the father of nine children. Harry Page was another and was reputed to be Montana’s champion hammerman.
On Jan. 15, 1895, 57 people were killed when a warehouse district fire they were fighting took an unexpected turn.
While the flames were tangible, what was not apparent was a large quantity of dynamite stored in some of the buildings. Instantaneous death came to most. Shattered windows were the norm throughout and the Northern Pacific Railway lay in ruins.
Among the dead were 13 firemen and one policeman. Three horses also perished.
None, however, suffered more than Mary Findlay Sloan, who not only lost her husband, John E. Sloan, but her only children, Assistant Fire Chief John Findlay Sloan and firefighter Edward Findlay Sloan.
Six people were killed as a result of the March 21, 1898 Hale House fire.
Many miners were lodgers at this “mammoth” boarding house, including the first fire victim, Matt Doyle, a native of County Wicklow, Ireland. He worked at the Mountain Con and lived on the third floor of the East Broadway establishment.
Doyle, in hopes of saving himself, jumped from the third floor but did not survive the fall.
There was no loss of life when fire claimed the Duggan Boarding House on April 15, 1903. It had been empty for some months. It was significant because it was considered to be one of the oldest Butte landmarks. The three-floored wooden structure was located in the Irish neighborhood, Dublin Gulch.
Nearly 115 years have passed, but the fire of Sept. 24, 1905 remains one of Uptown Butte’s worst in terms of structural loss.
Flames shot out of the basement of Symon’s Dry Goods at around 9 on a Sunday morning. Adding fuel to the fire were strong and persistent wind gusts. Hours later, the store was gone, along with the Butte Public Library, which was a block up, along with more than 60 other businesses and rooming houses.
The fire left eight people injured and many had no home to return to.
The Butte Miner reported that “Tenants in blocks along Park street between Main and Montana streets were driven from the buildings in scanty attire.”
Thirty-five horses died in an April 23, 1908 blaze at the Palace Livery Stable on South Main Street. Above the stable was a “boarding house” and luckily, all its lodgers got out alive.
One of the horses in the stable, “Rat-a-Tat,” was reportedly well known. Owned by A. Penaluna, he was valued at several hundred dollars.
Yet another Park Street fire took place Sept. 1, 1912, destroying or damaging 14 businesses.
Those establishments included the Thomas Block, the George Oeschell Furniture Co., Everybody’s Shoe Store, Pallus Candy Co., Boucher Clothing Co., and the Harry Kroeger Cigar Co.
The decade with the most major fires was the 1920s, totaling 74 and leaving 17 people dead.
One such fire, of “unknown origin,” occurred March 1, 1928, at the Badger Mine. Gas fumes from the fire filtered to the 3,000-foot level of the Diamond Mine, killing James White, William Hastie and Edward Barnes.
The fire that took out St. Mary’s Church in Dublin Gulch was also a sight to behold. Visible for 15 miles, the wooden church, built in 1903, and six homes were the casualties of the Aug. 31, 1931 fire.
No lives were lost but a severed hand was found amongst the rubble. The hand belonged to a resident who, years before, had her hand amputated. To preserve it, she kept the hand in a jar of alcohol so when she passed away, it would be buried with her.
On April 22, 1944, near the Nine Mile, the historic Reau Chalet sat atop a small hill looking over Butte — complete with renowned gardens and landscaping.
Copper King W.A. Clark had reportedly had it built as a summer getaway. It was later bought by fellow Copper King Augustus Heinze and was then owned by Joe Reau.
Touted as a “showplace of the state,” within its walls were priceless paintings and artifacts. The chalet and its contents burned to the ground on Sept. 19, 1944.
An estimated 10,000 Butte residents were on hand to watch the old Butte High School go up in flames the night of April 10, 1946.
Apparently it was quite a sight as a reporter from The Montana Standard wrote, “With flames mounting high into the heavens, lighting the whole section of the city almost like day, the battle against the swiftly-moving fire hit a high tempo.”
Just the night before, 24 teams had bowled the Winter Garden’s 12 installed alleys. Faulty wiring was believed to be the cause of the Jan. 8, 1950 blaze, which was discovered just before 10 on a Sunday morning.
Damage was estimated to be at least $75,000. In 2021, that amount would be about $824,306. The establishment also housed a second-floor dance hall.
A deadly fire swept through the 28-room Vroom Block on Oct. 17, 1951, trapping three men and one woman on the third floor. They did not survive.
Witnesses reported seeing flames shoot out from the building, reaching 100 feet in the air.
Officials initially thought there was a fifth victim, Ed Miller. Luckily, the 38-year-old railroad worker had gotten drunk and his antics landed him in jail, which is where he was when the fire broke out.
“Despite its long and colorful history,” reported The Montana Standard, “the end came quick. The reporter was talking about the Clark Park grandstand, which burned to the ground March 1, 1957.
Built in 1921, the grandstand seated 5,500 sports fans. From skating competitions to boxing, baseball to football, fans that flocked to Clark Park jostled for position on the grandstand.
The park was also the scene for many a politician’s speech, including President Warren G. Harding, who spoke there June 29, 1923.
The 1960s and 1970s were especially busy decades for Butte firemen. In those 20 years, there were 105 major fires. Within that time period, 15 people would lose their lives.
Fire would again strike the Butte Public Library — this time on March 27, 1960.
While the roof may have caved in, the interior was not as extensively damaged. Thanks to police, firefighters and volunteers, many of the books were saved. Retrieved items included historic records and bound volumes.
Evidently city officials thought Butte residents were not too bright because the following day, they were advised to keep their library books until told otherwise. Funny — you don’t think folks hadn’t already figured that one out for themselves?
“Fire guts uptown businesses” was the June 25, 1969 Montana Standard headline. Those businesses were Heidelberg Inn, Al’s Photo Shop, and the Board of Trade. In a twisted turn of events, no embers hit three nearby vacant buildings located on the corner of Broadway and Main.
On the night of Feb. 28, 1972, police dispatchers fielded calls that bodies were lying on the ground near a large West Park fire. Those "bodies" turned out to be mannequins from J.C. Penney, which was burning to the ground.
Wind gusts, upwards of 25 miles per hour, would become "added fuel" to an already devastating fire.
Approximately 12 other establishments were destroyed as well, including the Cheery Lounge, The Bronx Bar, Golubin's Flowers, and Hord's Jewelry.
Hundreds of spectators were on hand July 28, 1973, to watch the historic Medical Arts Building go up in flames. The structure housed several professional offices and medical practices.
Nearby businesses destroyed as well included G.A.C. Finance, J.C. Penney Shoe Store, the 4 North Main Bar, Maggie-Ann’s Fashions, Wein’s Clothing Store, Big Sky Optical, and Jimmy Shea Insurance. Many more were severely damaged.
It would be remiss not to mention the Columbia Gardens, which closed its door for good after Labor Day 1973.
Mining City residents were still mourning its closure when a fire destroyed priceless contents on Nov. 12, 1973. Gone were six biplanes and 46 hand-carved carousel horses. The arcade and boardwalk were also reduced to ashes.
Just one day after the fire, a deputy state fire marshal told the press the fire was “definitely not arson.” Instead, he blamed it on the arcade’s malfunctioning electrical transformer.
Even now, his findings remain a debatable topic among the town’s inhabitants.
A fire on March 21, 1988 destroyed the historic Montana Hotel and a home built in 1892. Both located in the 200 block of West Broadway Street, the fire was believed to have been started by a transient living in the vacant hotel.
Many more fires were to come.
A table blocking a third-floor stairway hindered firefighters trying to get a handle on an Oct. 10, 2003 blaze at 44 E. Park St. Flames gutted the building, which housed a telemarketing firm, along with a few apartments.
Capt. John Lasky of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Dept., said of the fire — “The heat was so intense that once you put water on it, the gases from the flames knocked us back.”
The abundance of smoke billowing from a Dec. 12, 2017 fire at Ray’s Heating and Sheet Metal was so bad health officials issued an air quality alert.
Smoke was first detected at 514 Front St., just before 11 a.m. Flames quickly followed. In no time at all, the structure was a total loss.
Fast forward to present day and the M&M may be gone, but the flames could not erase the memories. Those memories will sustain us until, like the Symon’s of yesteryear, it rises from the ashes.
There’s nothing left but piles of bricks and charred rubble where the M&M Cigar Store served as an anchor icon to Uptown Butte for 130 years.