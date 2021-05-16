Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

Nearly four months later, on Feb. 14, 1916, 21 men would perish in the Pennsylvania Mine fire. Two of the victims were mining partners, David Carlson, 43, and Leo Whitmore, 31. It was reported in The Anaconda Standard that Whitmore would have probably made it out alive “if he had deserted his less sturdy partner.”

“Partners In The Mine Go To Death Together” was the headline regarding their passing. The five-paragraph narrative, perhaps a bit embellished, noted that the “silent story of their devotion to each other was recorded … when a rescue squad found the bodies of the men, with their arms locked together.”

Two major fires took place in 1889. On Sept. 29, flames engulfed several Uptown Butte businesses, including the newly-built Bowes Block, along with the Hennessy Mercantile and First National Bank. Wind was a major factor in how quickly the flames spread.

“The fire had gained such headway and the wind was blowing such a gale at the time that the firemen, although they worked heroically, were unable to prevent the fire from spreading,” wrote one reporter.

And spread it did, quite quickly.

Several buildings fell victim to the flames. Both the Hennessy Mercantile and First National Bank were quickly reduced to ashes.