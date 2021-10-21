Despite mother's pleas, judge sends Butte man to prison for assaulting her

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But he entered her apartment that day and when his mother told him to leave, he pushed her over a couch, hurting her shoulder.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and partner-family member assault, third or subsequent offense, and later agreed to plead guilty to the burglary charge and family member assault causing bodily injury.

On Wednesday, the mother appeared before Whelan and while crying, begged him to send her son to NEXUS, a Montana Department of Corrections treatment program for offenders addicted to methamphetamine or other chemicals, instead of the state prison.

He was a good son, she said, but became a “whole different person” when doing drugs and alcohol.

“All I am asking, your honor, is for you to help me help my son,” she said.

Philips, with his attorney, Jessica Polan, by his side at the jail, read a brief statement saying he was sorry and wanted to go to the NEXUS program.

But Shea said there had been prior assaults, and at this point, the family needed protection from each other.

“Treatment hasn’t been working,” she said. “He is a high risk to re-offend. I feel for the victim in this matter. It is difficult for any parent to see their son go to prison."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.