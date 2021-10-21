Despite mother's pleas, judge sends Butte man to prison for assaulting her

A woman who was assaulted by her own son begged a judge not to send him to prison, crying and saying he was a “very good kid who just needs to be rebuilt.”
But a prosecutor said James Wayne Phillips Jr. had a violent history that endangered his family and added that treatment programs weren’t working and time in the Montana State Prison was justified.
District Judge Robert Whelan agreed on Wednesday, though he imposed a five-year sentence at the state prison in Deer Lodge instead of the 10 years sought by Deputy County Attorney Ann Shea.
“This isn’t your first assault. It is certainly not your first partner-family member assault,” Whelan told Phillips, 37, who was appearing via video from the Butte jail. “You have had plenty of opportunities to correct your issues and none of them have been corrected. The victim in this is your own family — your own mother.
“I don’t want to be sitting here a year from now with something that has gone further than this,” Whelan said. “The next step, you’re going to be up on murder charges.”
Phillips’ latest offenses occurred on March 1, when his mother told an officer who patrols Silver Bow Homes he had assaulted her in her apartment, prosecutors say. The officer had dealt with Phillips many times and told him he wasn’t allowed on public housing property.
But he entered her apartment that day and when his mother told him to leave, he pushed her over a couch, hurting her shoulder.
He was charged with aggravated burglary and partner-family member assault, third or subsequent offense, and later agreed to plead guilty to the burglary charge and family member assault causing bodily injury.
On Wednesday, the mother appeared before Whelan and while crying, begged him to send her son to NEXUS, a Montana Department of Corrections treatment program for offenders addicted to methamphetamine or other chemicals, instead of the state prison.
He was a good son, she said, but became a “whole different person” when doing drugs and alcohol.
“All I am asking, your honor, is for you to help me help my son,” she said.
Philips, with his attorney, Jessica Polan, by his side at the jail, read a brief statement saying he was sorry and wanted to go to the NEXUS program.
But Shea said there had been prior assaults, and at this point, the family needed protection from each other.
“Treatment hasn’t been working,” she said. “He is a high risk to re-offend. I feel for the victim in this matter. It is difficult for any parent to see their son go to prison."