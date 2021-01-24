Despite COVID, economies on mend in Butte, southwest Montana

The population was 34,915 based on 2019 U.S. Census estimates, an increase of 715 people, or 2.1%, since 2010, according to Kasperick’s analysis. That makes it the eighth most populous county in Montana.

But the state’s population gained more than 79,000 people, an 8% increase since 2010, and the growth in Butte-Silver Bow ranked 28th of Montana’s 56 counties. And population growth here was highest among those 65 and older at 21.3%.

Population declined by 1.9% in Powell County and by 1.7% in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, but grew by 2.2% in Beaverhead County, 7.1% in Jefferson, 9.9% in Granite and 11.8% in Madison.

Butte remains the biggest city in the region and not everyone wants more people here, but significant population growth is usually an offshoot of more jobs.

“I would say the economy drives the population,” Kasperick said. “New businesses or a new factory, that’s going to bring in more people from outside areas for the jobs, then they bring kids and spouses. Population is kind of an outcome of your economy.”

In general, college degrees mean higher salaries in the workforce. Of people 25 or older in Butte-Silver Bow, 27.2% had bachelor’s degrees or higher compared to 32% statewide. But the per-capita income of $49,285 was only $462 below the state figure.