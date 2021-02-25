Despite COVID, Butte-Silver Bow meeting revenue, expense targets

Butte-Silver Bow officials and commissioners scaled back hiring expenses and revenue projections last summer due to potential budgetary hits from COVID-19, and at the mid-year point, the county’s finances look pretty good.
“It’s been rough for people but luckily we’re still being able to provide services that our local government is supposed to be providing the best that we can and we’re still meeting those revenue targets we need to be meeting,” said Budget Director Danette Gleason.
Because many residents have struggled financially amid the pandemic and COVID restrictions, officials made sure the county budget approved last August didn’t add to that burden.
“I’m proud of our community to be able to stick it out and we didn’t raise taxes last year, which helps,” said Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw.
Gleason gave commissioners a mid-year analysis of the budget, which began retroactively last July 1 and runs through June 30, and said it was “very positive” given the coronavirus.
On Dec. 31, the midpoint of the fiscal year, overall expenditures were in line with appropriations and more than 50% of the budget had not been spent. That was also the case with the county’s two biggest expenses — personnel (salaries and benefits) and operations and maintenance.
Numerous steps were taken in the budget to hold the line on taxes, including far fewer hires for summer positions and funding most capital expenses with carry-over funds from the previous fiscal-year spending plan. Several vacant positions were left unfilled.
Officials were also concerned about negative COVID impacts on revenues.
“In some cases that has been true but we also took that into account when we were reserving funds, and they’re not any worse,” Gleason told commissioners.
One anticipated decline was in property taxes. They expected collections there to drop by 3% and so far, it is 2.5%, she said.
Some specific areas, including the Uptown parking garage and the Civic Center, were already seeing big declines in revenue when commissioners passed the budget in August.
Because of COVID, all major Civic Center events have been canceled since spring and permits for parking in the Uptown garage are way down because so many employees at NorthWestern Energy and other places have been working from home.
Some budgetary adjustments in those and other areas were included in the current budget and more might be necessary to “make them whole again,” Gleason said.
But overall, nearly $71 million in projected revenue, or 58.6%, had been collected as of Dec. 31.