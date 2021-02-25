Despite COVID, Butte-Silver Bow meeting revenue, expense targets

Numerous steps were taken in the budget to hold the line on taxes, including far fewer hires for summer positions and funding most capital expenses with carry-over funds from the previous fiscal-year spending plan. Several vacant positions were left unfilled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials were also concerned about negative COVID impacts on revenues.

“In some cases that has been true but we also took that into account when we were reserving funds, and they’re not any worse,” Gleason told commissioners.

One anticipated decline was in property taxes. They expected collections there to drop by 3% and so far, it is 2.5%, she said.

Some specific areas, including the Uptown parking garage and the Civic Center, were already seeing big declines in revenue when commissioners passed the budget in August.

Because of COVID, all major Civic Center events have been canceled since spring and permits for parking in the Uptown garage are way down because so many employees at NorthWestern Energy and other places have been working from home.

Some budgetary adjustments in those and other areas were included in the current budget and more might be necessary to “make them whole again,” Gleason said.