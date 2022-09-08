Despite apologies, man gets 20 years for attack, shooting in Butte

On Thursday before a judge, Scott Deion Cook apologized and made no excuses for barging into his ex-wife’s house last November, pepper-spraying her and shooting at her boyfriend with a pistol before fleeing.

“I wanted to stand here and say that’s not me but it was me,” Cook, 56, told District Judge Kurt Krueger before he was sentenced for assault with a weapon and aggravated burglary.

“I’m not blaming anyone but myself,” he said. “I put myself here. I am responsible for what I did. I will never put this on anyone.”

Even Cook’s attorney said the crimes warranted 15 years in prison, only five fewer than prosecutors were seeking, but in the end, Krueger went with the state’s plea-deal recommendations.

He sentenced Cook to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 of those years suspended, and another 10 years for assault with a weapon, to run concurrently. That is 20 years of prison time.

Krueger noted that Cook initially had been charged with attempted deliberate homicide, which carries a possible life term, and even though it was reduced in the plea deal, the elements and planning of that crime were evident.

“In examining that you break into a house with a gun, with a loaded gun, and end up in a struggle and actually fire a weapon — the significance of that act — that is attempted deliberate homicide,” Krueger said.

“That was your choice and it was your choice at the time and there are consequences,” the judge said.

Initially, Cook was also charged with felony stalking and four misdemeanor counts of partner-family member assault and violating protective orders. Those were dropped in the plea deal.

According to prosecutors, the ex-wife, a man and a juvenile male were inside a residence when Cook forced his way in, pepper-sprayed the woman and man, threw the woman down and began punching the man.

The juvenile male said he jumped on Cook to stop him but Cook began assaulting the woman and was on top of her when he fired a pistol toward the man. He then left and fled in his vehicle, prosecutors said.

Police discovered a 9mm bullet casing in the living room and found a bullet hole just to the left of the front door. Police went to Cook's residence and arrested him when he arrived.

The woman says she had taken out a restraining order against Cook. He had been stalking her, she said, at times standing in the doorway of an area casino when she was inside and harassing her from fake email accounts.

She also found a "Tracki" tracking device under the hood of her car. Police got a subpoena for the device and information from the company showed that Cook had paid for it and had it activated, prosecutors said.

After his arrest, Cook told police he had domestic issues with his ex-wife and just snapped that night and could not take it. He also said he drove around after the incident and threw the gun onto the roof of a house.

Prosecutor Ellen Donohue said Thursday that Cook did try to minimize his actions during a presentence investigation, in part by saying he “entered” his ex-wife’s house.

“That sounds like he was allowed in or he just kind of walked in,” Donohue said. “He burst in.”

Cook also said in a presentence interview that he fired the gun because he was being subdued by his ex-wife and the juvenile and shot the pistol because he couldn’t breathe, Donohue said.

“He shot toward this gentleman. That is not because he couldn’t breathe,” she said. “He went in there to actually murder his family.”