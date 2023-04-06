Backers of a cable transit system that would carry people from the east edge of Butte to Our Lady of the Rockies on the East Ridge have chosen the type of lifts they want and are working with a manufacturer on system designs.

But more initial work is needed for the project to move forward. So, Wednesday night, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners gave the Our Lady of the Rockies organization another two years to obtain permits and meet other final plat conditions needed to establish a base site for a lift system.

Butte-based Water & Environmental Technologies is doing design work for the organization and it is consulting with Doppelmayr USA, which has constructed numerous lift systems in the U.S. and abroad, including one at Big Sky.

“We are probably at 60% design right now,” Steve Anderson, senior engineer at WET, told The Montana Standard. “We have pretty much the basis of everything but there’s a few things that popped up during final design that we need to address … and we felt it better to have a little extension.”

Anderson believes the preliminary work will be completed before two years but organizers wanted to be safe.

“It’s a huge project. It’s very complex,” he said. “We want to make sure we have all the t’s crossed and i’s dotted, so to speak, before we proceed on and present the final plats.”

Ray Ueland, president of Our Lady of the Rockies, said backers have enough money now to pay for that design work and install water and sewer lines and other infrastructure. But he and other organizers say all of that is needed first in order to raise money for the rest of the project.

They have opted for “monocable detachable gondolas” to shuttle people to the East Ridge, a system that consulting firm SCJ Alliance recommended during a presentation to commissioners last year.

SCJ says it would cost $23 million to $29 million to construct such a system plus $3 million to $4 million annually to operate. Organizers say they don’t know what the final price tag will be but are hopeful they can raise the money needed.

Mike Cerise, a longtime OLR board member and tram organizer, said they’ll have a better idea about costs once WET has finished its design work.

“When we have everything together in one package, that’s when we’ll go out for the finances,” Cerise said during a sit-down Wednesday with the Standard that included Ueland, Anderson and longtime tram organizer Bob Leipheimer.

There’s been talk of a tram for three decades but backers took a big leap in 2021 when the Federal Highway Administration and Montana Department of Transportation agreed to let an aerial tram or lift cross over Interstate 15 on the lift’s way to the 90-foot statue.

Organizers had previously secured a vacant 12-acre site northeast of Skyline Park, behind the Continental Care and Rehabilitation complex, for a lift-system staging area, reception hall and gift shop.

In April 2019, the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board and Council of Commissioners approved a preliminary plat for the 12-acre area that included detailed drawings of the site’s layout and connections to streets and other features.

It also included conditions that must be met before a final plat is approved. Among other things, all easements and environmental permits must be obtained and developers must have infrastructure in place or have a bond in place to guarantee the work gets done and the costs are covered.

Infrastructure includes water and sewer lines, things needed to address stormwater, and curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The initial preliminary plat was good for three years and in April 2022, Our Lady of the Rockies sought a one-year extension “to complete and finish our preliminary engineering and planning.” The extension was granted.

The group asked for another extension, this one for two years to April 2025, and commissioners granted that Wednesday night.

“The Our Lady of the Rockies organization has experienced unavoidable and unexpected delays in our preliminary engineering and planning work,” Ueland said in a March 14 letter to commissioners. “Our current best estimate is that a two-year extension, to 2025, will be more than sufficient to complete all work on the subdivision …”

The letter said they hope to finalize subdivision work “well ahead of that date and submit it for final approval” but want two years “to be safe.”

Ueland told the Standard that organizers hired WET because they realized it was such a big project, relying on volunteers as they had done in the past “isn’t getting the job done.”

Under current plans, people would board gondolas at the base site and they would run parallel to Interstate 15 and then cross over the highway and ascend to the statue at 8,500 feet, then loop around and go back down again.

Leipheimer said each gondola would seat about 10 people and there would be room for mountain bikes. There are numerous trails in the area and mountain biking is a popular activity that could draw more lift patrons, he said.

Anderson said system details beyond that are still pending.

“We don’t have specifics on the designs so we can’t answer how many cars or what not at this time,” he said. “It’s going to be a flexible system that you can add cars as capacity (increases). We are still waiting on Doppelmayr to see how many towers we need and how many cars and all that stuff at this point.”