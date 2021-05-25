DEQ to speak about pole plant in Butte

David Bowers, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s project manager for the Pole Plant site in Butte, will talk about the cleanup and future uses of the area before Butte-Silver Bow commissioners Wednesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Jim Fisher had requested the discussion, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St. All council meetings also are livestreamed on Butte-Silver Bow’s website at https://co.silverbow.mt.us/ - look for the “meetings and livestream” link at the top of that homepage.

The former wood-treating plant, north of Greenwood Avenue, south of Silver Bow Creek and bisected by Interstate 15-90, operated from 1946 to 1984. Chemical contaminants were first discovered entering the Silver Bow Creek drainage in 1983, sparking emergency cleanup action by the Environmental Protection Agency. The federal government sued the responsible parties for the cleanup. The DEQ is the lead agency on the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.