DEQ to move forward on Blacktail Creek remediation

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will be leading the remediation of Blacktail Creek and the Confluence Area, an effort that is currently in the pre-design phase, said DEQ Project Manager Will George. At this point, the DEQ is working to investigate data gaps in the project, George said, and this phase is expected to last approximately a year to a year and a half.

“Key points are missing,” George said, explaining the DEQ needs to figure out the extent of the waste in the area, the amount of de-watering required during construction, and how to work around certain pieces of civil infrastructure like the interstate to the south of the site. He added this is one of several remediation projects in the corridor right now.

After the soil, groundwater and surface water in the Blacktail Creek and the Confluence Area tested for elevated levels of arsenic and heavy metals in the 2010s, the Montana DEQ was given the job of leading remediation in 2020.

Both Atlantic Richfield Company and the Montana DEQ, on behalf of the state, will be involved in the remediation. Atlantic Richfield is tasked with both capturing upgradient contaminated groundwater and keeping it from flowing into the Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks and re-contaminating them.

Montana DEQ will excavate tailings, wastes and contaminated soils along Blacktail Creek and where it meets Silver Bow Creek. Once the excavation is done, the Montana DEQ will be responsible for reconstructing the project area, which is roughly from the Grove Gulch confluence with Blacktail Creek by Lexington Avenue to Montana Street.

EPA remedial project manager Nikia Greene said a committee including community members, representatives from the EPA and DEQ, Butte-Silver Bow and Atlantic Richfield is still in talks about where the repository for the waste will be. Montana Resources is in the running for the site, according to Mark Thompson, manager of environmental affairs at Montana Resources.

George said once a repository is chosen for the Blacktail Creek and Confluence Area, other sites in the corridor, such as Grove Gulch and Buffalo Gulch, can use the same repository.

Greene said although there are four locations he knows of in the running, in the best-case scenario Montana Resources will become the site of the repository. Montana Resources is an ideal candidate, he said, because it is out of sight, yet it’s protected and contained. “It would protect human health and the environment,” Greene said.

The committee meets April 5 and Greene said they may come closer to a decision then.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality was made the lead on implementing the Blacktail Creek Riparian Actions in the 2020 Butte Priority Soils Operable Unity Consent Decree.

The Blacktail Creek area is a part of The Silver Bow Creek/Butte Area site, which includes 26 miles of stream and streamside space downstream from Butte, according to an EPA document.

