DEER LODGE — Avoid contact with bare dirt.

That’s one precautionary note sounded by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality about Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge.

DEQ said Friday it plans to move forward sooner than planned with the cleanup of the popular park. It said that decision followed input from stakeholders and the public.

“Over the past several years, DEQ has heard from the public, including Powell County, about the importance of moving forward with the cleanup at Arrowstone Park,” the agency said. “During the process of finalizing the Clark Fork River Strategic Plan, DEQ made the decision to advance the timeline for remediation of Arrowstone in recognition of the public input we received.”

DEQ said remediation is expected to begin in late summer or early fall of 2024, and preliminary design work should soon be underway.

The agency previously projected beginning cleanup at the riverside park in 2028-29. Remediation will remove soils contaminated with arsenic and heavy metals that washed down from historic mining and smelting upstream in Butte and Anaconda.

“In the meantime, park users may notice some changes at the park meant to help protect the public,” DEQ said. “These measures are necessary because the contaminated soil is exposed in a few isolated areas of the park and visitors should exercise caution.”

DEQ said a contractor will provide cover soil in the weeks ahead for these bare areas — referred to as “slickens” — as an interim measure to prevent contact with potentially contaminated dirt.

The Montana Standard reported Aug. 8 about plans to post signs in Arrowstone Park warning of the potential for arsenic exposure. Even though arsenic occurs naturally in soils, it can be toxic with direct, repeated exposure over time.

Amanda Cooley, planning director for Powell County, said the signs should go up this week.

“We appreciate the progress DEQ has made in response to the community’s concerns,” Cooley said Tuesday. “The soil treatment to cover the slickens and installation of signage are necessary steps to keep the public safe and the reprioritization will ensure that people, pets and wildlife have a safe and functional park.”

More than 20 years ago — in May 2000 — a meeting focused on Arrowstone Park drew officials from the EPA, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Montana’s epidemiologist, a state fisheries biologist, the county’s public health officer and county officials.

In November 1999, Tammie McRae, an environmental health scientist for ATSDR, had recommended posting the park and a spot downstream to warn people of the potential for exposure to arsenic.

“In our opinion, these areas may present a public health hazard, especially to children,” McRae wrote.

But EPA officials, including the late John Wardell, then the agency’s Montana director, said they believed Arrowstone Park presented no significant health risk and local officials resisted posting the park.

“Deer Lodge residents, including children, are not at risk from arsenic exposure at Arrowstone Park,” Wardell wrote in an op-ed published May 22, 2001.

The park was built in the floodplain of the Clark Fork River by the Atlantic Richfield Co. in the late 1990s atop contaminated wastes from upstream mining and smelting. Some observers have long suggested the wastes should have been fully removed from the site, which is both vulnerable to interaction with a meandering river and a park where children play — possibly attracted to dirt spots.

The park’s roots trace back to a catastrophic 1908 flood. That torrent deposited huge quantities of contaminated sediments and tailings along the Clark Fork River from its headwaters near Warm Springs all the way to Milltown. The sources of contamination included mining, milling and smelting operations in Butte and Anaconda.

Federal Superfund law holds Atlantic Richfield responsible for cleaning up pollution along the river because it purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977. Atlantic Richfield built Arrowstone Park without removing contamination first. Instead, its contractors used clean soil to bury contaminants that included copper, cadmium, zinc, lead and arsenic.

That approach stirred controversy among those who felt leaving the pollution in place was a bad idea.

And that method and the Arrowstone saga have been revisited recently during debate about the use of slightly contaminated soils as fill during remediation in Butte of Superfund sites within the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

The 2008 Consent Decree for the Clark Fork River cleanup provided funding from Atlantic Richfield for cleanup along the river and its floodplain. That work continues.