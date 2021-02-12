DEQ seeks comment on proposed project at Golden Sunlight mine

A proposed tailings reprocessing project is a step closer to taking flight at Barrick Gold Corp.’s Golden Sunlight Mine five miles northeast of Whitehall.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comments on the development of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed amendment to the mine’s current operating permit, and is holding a public scoping meeting to be held on March 4. The public comment period ends on March 12.

The amendment would allow the mine to excavate the tailings from a storage facility, reprocess the tailings on-site using a flotation separation method, and ship the sulfur/gold concentrate to northern Nevada. Moira Davin, public relations specialist for the DEQ, said the flotation process is similar to that used at the Montana Resources mine in Butte.

The contract between Barrick and Nevada Gold Mines was finalized in April 2020.

Chuck Buus, Golden Sunlight’s general manager, said the project would add around 20 Barrick employees to the 16 employees currently working at the site, for which the company has seen a lot of local interest.