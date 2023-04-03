HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on the Voluntary Cleanup Plan (VCP) for soil at the Powell County owned portion of the Milwaukee Roundhouse facility in Deer Lodge. The plan consists of an environmental assessment and remediation proposal, both of which summarize environmental conditions and cleanup options, and identifies Powell County’s preferred option for cleaning up soil contamination to protect human health and the environment.

The proposed voluntary cleanup work will occur south of Milwaukee Avenue. Powell County’s preferred cleanup option includes removing and disposing of contaminated soil at a licensed landfill, as well as limiting land use to commercial or industrial uses to minimize exposure to contamination and protect public health and safety. The proposed land use restrictions would apply to the County’s property and would establish requirements for DEQ approval prior to excavation or construction of buildings on the property. The County will use funds from a Montana Department of Natural Resources grant to conduct the work.

The facility was formerly owned by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad. Facility operations resulted in contamination of soil, groundwater, surface water and sediment. In 2015 and 2016, approximately 40,000 tons of petroleum and metals contaminated soil were removed from the Facility and disposed of at a licensed landfill. The County’s plan addresses approximately 10,000 additional cubic yards of soil containing arsenic, lead, trichloroethene and petroleum fractions. DEQ oversees the cleanup of the entire Facility under the Comprehensive Environmental Cleanup and Responsibility Act, also known as the State Superfund law.

The 30-day public comment period ends April 28, DEQ will hold a public meeting upon written request to DEQ on or before April 28 by 10 or more persons, a group of 10 or more persons or by a local governing body. DEQ will consider all substantive comments received, and either approve or disapprove the plan for remediation of the Powell County owned property at the Milwaukee Roundhouse. DEQ may also require Powell County to alter the plan. For information on how to submit public comment and to view the associated documents visit: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article7