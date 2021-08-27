DEQ releases final EIS for a Golden Sunlight amendment

HELENA — The Department of Environmental Quality released Friday a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) analyzing the potential impacts from a proposed tailings reprocessing project at the Golden Sunlight Mine, five miles northeast of Whitehall.
The project, an amendment to the current operating permit under the Metal Mine Reclamation Act, would allow Golden Sunlight to excavate and reprocess tailings in order to extract a gold and sulfide concentrate. Golden Sunlight would excavate tailings in Tailing Storage Facility 1, move the material to a re-pulping plant, pump the slurried tailings to the flotation plant in the mill, and reprocess the tailings. The project may extend the life of the mine by up to 12 years. Approximately 26 million tons of tailings would be reprocessed and the remaining product would be disposed of in an onsite pit. After excavation, the tailings facility footprint would be reclaimed for land uses such as grazing, recreation and wildlife habitat. All proposed activities would occur within the existing permitted boundary and would not disturb any new areas.
A draft EIS was published for public review and comment for 30 days, ending on July 15, 2021. DEQ also held a public meeting in Whitehall to provide information and accept comment on the draft EIS.
The final EIS addresses substantive issues and concerns raised at the public meeting and in public comment. All new information and analysis supplied during the comment period and developed in response to comments received were used to prepare the final EIS. In the final EIS, DEQ maintained the DEQ Modified Alternative as the agency’s preferred alternative. Golden Sunlight was consulted about the preferred alternative and associated permit stipulations.
To view the Final EIS, please visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/Public/publicnotice
DEQ will determine its final decision and rationale in the Record of Decision no less than 15 days after publication of the Final EIS.