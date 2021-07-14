DEQ issues Montana Tunnels mine reclamation ultimatum

Dave Williams, a Bureau of Land Management geologist at the time, concurred with that assessment.

When reclamation will start still depends on Montana Tunnels’ response to the violation letter and the DEQ’s course of action afterward. In the event expansion does go forward — either by Montana Tunnels or another company — Clancy Creek would be reclaimed in a different manner, but would still be a top priority going forward, Walsh said.

Promises

On Tuesday, Montana Tunnels owner Patrick Imeson told The Montana Standard something he has said in the past — the mine will get the money and expand.

“You know, we're working on an overall financing plan. And so we're kind of a little bit at the vagaries of the financial markets, but we are active in the market on the capital raising side now,” he said.

Imeson said he had a commitment from a bonding company, but didn’t reveal the name of the company. He said he’s engaged with a major investment bank to raise the $145 million for the expansion of the mine, but didn’t reveal the name of the bank.

He said the company has been actively fundraising with the bank for two or three weeks.