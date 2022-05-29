DEQ honors NorthWestern’s commitment to environment

Two NorthWestern Energy employees were honored in May with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality Water Protection Bureau’s Environmental Excellence award at the annual Storm Water Conference in Missoula.

Sady Babcock, supervisor environmental permitting, and Beth Stimatz, specialist environmental compliance were presented the awards that recognize professionalism, collaboration and coordination, customer service and hard work to protect water quality.

“Your leadership, management, attentiveness and responsiveness to all situations helps promote positive outcomes for all parties involved, including water quality,” said Montana Department of Environmental Quality Water Protection Bureau Lead Compliance Inspector Christopher Romankiewicz. “Further, you always place value in working positively with Montana DEQ. Thank you for all that you do.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Montana DEQ and NorthWestern Energy does value the positive working relationship,” said Babcock, who joined NorthWestern Energy 2013. “The support we have received from NorthWestern Energy management and environmental department staff has been instrumental in the development of the program. The responsiveness and professionalism of the Montana DEQ storm water program staff has been outstanding and has made our jobs easier.”

“They are our partners with a common goal, protecting the environment for all Montanans,” said Stimatz, who joined NorthWestern Energy Environmental Permitting and Compliance department in 2015 after 14 years in the Safety, Health and Environmental Service department. “I can reach out to them with questions or for input and that helps improve our projects.”

“I am really proud of our storm water program and it is a better because Sady and Beth have formed such good relationships with the DEQ staff,” said NorthWestern Energy Director Environmental & Lands Permitting & Compliance Mary Gail Sullivan. “They understand the needs of our company and that working with our regulators constructively is good for our customers, our communities and for the environment.”

