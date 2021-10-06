DEQ approves exploration license for Blackjack project in Butte

Other commenters expressed concern about how Blackjack’s exploration activities could affect Superfund remedies. A portion of this exploration project falls within the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit Superfund site boundaries.

DEQ said the EPA is responsible for requirements pertaining to mineral exploration within a Superfund site. “DEQ will regularly communicate with the EPA to share observations and updates about site activities, as well as to coordinate site inspections,” the agency said in a news release.

There was concern expressed too about how engaged Blackjack will be with the public as the work looms, proceeds and concludes.

Blackjack proposes to drill exploration holes and repair the Chief Joseph portal in order to extract 500 tons of material for metallurgical testing.

Following its initial application, Blackjack submitted an update that lowered the total number of proposed exploration holes from 37 to 35 and the number of drill pads from 12 to 10.

Drilling will occur at two sites: The Badger site is northwest of the Berkeley Pit and east of Walkerville. The Missoula site is in the open area southwest of the Lexington Mine and St. Lawrence O’Toole Church and northeast of the corner of Missoula Avenue and 5th Street.