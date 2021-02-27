Deputy forest supervisor named for Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

Goicoechea is currently serving as the BDNF fire staff officer and the primary incident commander for the Northern Rockies Fire Team 1. Born and raised on a ranch in the Bitterroots, he took his first serious job with the Forest Service in 1995 as a forestry technician after graduating from the University of Montana. The job got him hooked and Goicoechea went on to hold various positions within the agency to include a position as a smokejumper squad leader/spotter, smokejumper foreman, district fire management officer, forest fire management officer, fire staff officer and deputy forest supervisor (acting).