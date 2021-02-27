Deputy forest supervisor named for Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

DILLON — Mike Goicoechea was recently named deputy forest supervisor of he Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Goicoechea is currently serving as the BDNF fire staff officer and the primary incident commander for the Northern Rockies Fire Team 1. Born and raised on a ranch in the Bitterroots, he took his first serious job with the Forest Service in 1995 as a forestry technician after graduating from the University of Montana. The job got him hooked and Goicoechea went on to hold various positions within the agency to include a position as a smokejumper squad leader/spotter, smokejumper foreman, district fire management officer, forest fire management officer, fire staff officer and deputy forest supervisor (acting).
According to a press release, Goicoechea's passion for leading drove him to become the acting Northern Rockies operations officer for the Bureau of Land Management in 2016 and seek advanced qualifications as an agency administrator. His ability to effectively manage resources, personnel and make timely, informed decisions has been honed during over 22 years of service on national forests throughout Montana.
Goicoechea starts his new leadership position on May 9.