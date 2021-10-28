Dennehy: Officials should know emergency management 101 - before disaster strikes

There are a lot of moving parts to emergency management, from funding and planning and training on the front end to tackling actual disasters as they’re unfolding and lives are at stake.

As Butte-Silver Bow’s emergency management director, Dan Dennehy knows the ins and outs of all that. There are others who know a lot about it too, including Sheriff Ed Lester, Fire Chief Brian Doherty and county 911 Coordinator Dave McPherson.

Dennehy is retiring at the end of the year, but before he leaves, he wants commissioners and other elected officials to at least know the basics of disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery before disaster hits.

As the saying goes, it’s not a matter of if one occurs, it’s a matter of when, be it an earthquake, flood, dam break, big chemical spill or you name it.

“I think it’s good to have a basic block of understanding about what emergency management is and what they’re going to be asked to do,” Dennehy said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Montana have classes on the topic, but Dennehy and others are trying to arrange an all-day training seminar early next year that local officials in all western Montana counties could attend.