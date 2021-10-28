Dennehy: Officials should know emergency management 101 - before disaster strikes

There are a lot of moving parts to emergency management, from funding and planning and training on the front end to tackling actual disasters as they’re unfolding and lives are at stake.
As Butte-Silver Bow’s emergency management director, Dan Dennehy knows the ins and outs of all that. There are others who know a lot about it too, including Sheriff Ed Lester, Fire Chief Brian Doherty and county 911 Coordinator Dave McPherson.
Dennehy is retiring at the end of the year, but before he leaves, he wants commissioners and other elected officials to at least know the basics of disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery before disaster hits.
As the saying goes, it’s not a matter of if one occurs, it’s a matter of when, be it an earthquake, flood, dam break, big chemical spill or you name it.
“I think it’s good to have a basic block of understanding about what emergency management is and what they’re going to be asked to do,” Dennehy said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Montana have classes on the topic, but Dennehy and others are trying to arrange an all-day training seminar early next year that local officials in all western Montana counties could attend.
“We’re going to open it up to any elected officials who want to attend and at least get initial training,” he said.
Butte-Silver Bow has 12 elected commissioners and an elected chief executive who may be called on to declare a local emergency, a move that frees up property tax dollars to help fund the response and operations.
The coroner is elected here and would play a role in any emergency with fatalities, and any major disaster would likely touch on financial, legal and other aspects of local government and offices.
“We might have to reach deep inside the organizational structure of local government and bring in elected officials to help us,” Dennehy said.
Some, especially the chief executive and commissioners, would play key roles in getting “minute-to-minute” information to the media and general public.
“It’s an entire approach to emergency management that I don’t think a lot of elected officials have the capacity to do right now because we haven’t taught them,” Dennehy said.
“This will bring elected officials into the fold, so to speak. It will give them an idea of what emergency management is if there is a bad day or an incident or an earthquake or whatever, natural or non-natural.”
The county seeks a FEMA grant each year that helps fund operational costs of the emergency management office, and Dennehy listed the education initiative as an objective in the application this year. COVID derailed hopes of getting it done last year.
“There wasn’t going to be a whole lot of people coming together in a training seminar and most of the (other) trainings were canceled,” he said.
Elected officials wouldn’t be required to attend if the seminar comes together early next year, but Dennehy hopes many of them here take part.
Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson intends to be one of them.
“If something did happen, we would know what to do and we’d be able to help people,” he said.
Just knowing what to tell people would help, he said.
“I would hope that constituents and folks in my district would contact me to get information and I’d be trained to help them in any way I can,” Fredrickson said.