Demolition of Blue Range prostitution cribs in Butte underway

The so-called Blue Range prostitution “cribs” in Uptown Butte are coming down.

At the end of a controversy that riled historic preservationists, commissioners and many residents earlier this year, demolition of a warehouse on the east end of the property began this weekend and most of the cribs building will be torn down in the days and maybe weeks ahead.

A more definitive timeline isn’t possible because there aren’t enough trucks right now to haul all of the material to the landfill daily, said Larry Hoffman, a mining engineer who has owned the old buildings on East Mercury Street for decades.

“The problem is we are really limited on truck capacity,” he said. “Like everybody else, we’ve got limitations.”

Hoffman agreed to sell the buildings to Staack’s Motor Sports and its owners planned to tear down the warehouse and all but the south and west walls of the cribs.

A repair shop on the west end is to be restored for expanded business space. Owner Ed Staack said Monday there are still plans to demolish and clean up the rest of the property, with its future use still undetermined.