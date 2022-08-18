Defendant claims car in alleged carjacking was his car in first place

A man accused of a carjacking in Butte “adamantly denies” criminal charges and contends that he owns the Dodge Charger prosecutors say was taken, the man’s public defender said Thursday.

Prosecutors say the vehicle wasn’t registered to 57-year-old Lonnie Jackson Boyd or the alleged victim, and regardless, the robbery charge against Boyd is justified.

“Holding someone at gunpoint to retrieve it (the car) is a danger to the community,” prosecutor Ann Shea told District Judge Kurt Krueger during Boyd’s arraignment on robbery and drug possession charges.

Montana does not have a specific charge for carjacking but prosecutors say Boyd committed robbery by pointing a handgun at the man and taking a Dodge Charger in his possession on July 2. Robbery carries a maximum 40-year prison term.

Boyd pleaded not guilty to that and possession of dangerous drugs for allegedly having methamphetamine, which carries a five-year maximum. Krueger accepted the pleas and set the next hearing for Sept. 29.

Boyd’s public defenders have filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming prosecutors did not file formal charges in a timely manner after Boyd was arrested on July 2. The state hasn’t responded to the motion but plans to soon, Shea said.

Public defender Suzanne Marshall-Malloy asked Krueger on Thursday to reduce Boyd’s $50,000 bond, said he adamantly denies the charges and says the car taken “was his own vehicle.” The judge denied the request so Boyd was returned to jail.

According to prosecutors, police were called to the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue on July 2 on a report that a man had been robbed at gunpoint and his car was taken. Another officer spotted the car, it stopped at a Town Pump and two men ran inside the store.

One got away but an officer recognized Boyd leaving a casino area and he was arrested. On an employee’s tip, police found a .45-caliber handgun and a small baggie of suspected meth in a trash can in the men’s room.

Boyd admitted taking the gun into the restroom and tossing it but said he did it “because he doesn’t like guns,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

He told police had had gone to get his Dodge Charger back and the alleged victim pointed a gun at him but another man knocked it out of his hands. Boyd said he picked it up and left in the Charger.

The Charger actually had a Montana plate that came back to a 1995 Lincoln Town Car, prosecutors say.