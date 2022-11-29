Deer Lodge's Rialto Theatre gets challenge grant for stage lighting

The historic Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge has been awarded a $6,230 challenge grant from Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan of Deer Lodge and Dillon toward its stage lighting upgrade project. The Rialto will get the funds when the grant is matched with donations and grants. About $18,000 has been raised for the project to date.

The cost of replacing all the existing conventional lights with LED is estimated at $150,000 with an additional $80,000 needed to add LED lights to ceiling spaces that were designed for lights when the theater was rebuilt after its 2006 fire.

The cost of LED has stabilized and technology has improved since the 2007-2012 restoration project, when it was too expensive to install.

The lights are used for concerts, plays and other live productions, school programs, community events, and other activities like meetings and funerals. About 50 conventional lights will be replaced on the front of the balcony and above the stage and the orchestra pit, and about 12 new lights will be added to hidden drop-down bars in the auditorium ceiling. The cost also includes new control boards, wiring and installation. The conventional lights are starting to wear out and the new LED lights will be more functional and energy efficient.

Anyone wishing to help match the grant can donate at P.O. Box 874, Deer Lodge, 59722, or through PayPal. More information is available at 406-846-7900 or at deerlodgerialto@gmail.com.