The 27th annual Big Sky Draft Horse Expo spans Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Deer Lodge. This largest, longest running draft horse show in Montana offers three days of competition and family fun.

Each performance features different classes and events for both the Classic Six and Open exhibitors. Performances are at 3 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Friday and Saturday evenings, attendees can enjoy enjoy a BBQ dinner and music by Montana musicians Dan Henry on Friday and the band “Whiskey Ditch” on Saturday. Cowboy Church with Katy and Clay Law are scheduled to play Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Expo is part of the Classic Six Series, a U.S.A. and Canadian competition. This year 11 Classic Six hitches from throughout the Northwest and Canada will demonstrate their driving skills of draft breeds — Percherons, Belgians, Shires, Clydesdales and Suffolks — in various classes including six-horse, four abreast, unicorn, carts and more.

Open class teamsters, adult and youth, with their farm style horses — Fjord, Haflinger, crossbred, light horse breeds and mules — will compete in log skidding, precision obstacle course, antique vehicles, pleasure carts, feed team race and other working skills used during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Kids will have a chance to participate in a stick-horse race, boot race and pole bending.

Throughout the weekend, vendors at the fairgrounds will offer food and beverages, draft horse equipment, leatherwork, art and more.

During the Grand Entry on Saturday afternoon, Albert Newman of Ingomar (posthumous) and Larry Thomas of Bozeman, will be inducted into the Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame.

Sunday the Big Sky Award and the Master Teamster Award will be presented.

More information and tickets: www.drafthorseexpo.com; call 406-490-1305 or email: drafthorseexpo@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for one day, three day adult or family pass (two adults and children under 17); children 10 and under are free. Group rates are also available at the gate.