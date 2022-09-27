Deer Lodge voters to weigh options for marijuana businesses

DEER LODGE — Montana voters opted nearly two years ago by ballot initiative to legalize marijuana use by adults 21 and older and to legalize certain marijuana businesses. The pro-legalization ranks included voters in Powell County and Deer Lodge.

Yet there are no marijuana businesses inside the city limits of Deer Lodge and none, yet, in Powell County.

On Nov. 8, Deer Lodge voters will find that their ballot includes questions about marijuana businesses and their potential presence in the city.

The questions reflect Legislative action that tweaked the 2020 initiative. House Bill 701, passed in 2021, provided an option for voters to prohibit marijuana businesses of a certain type. The seven types include: cultivators, manufacturers, medical marijuana dispensaries, testing labs, marijuana transport facilities or combination use.

Voters will be able to indicate a “for” or “against” for each type. If they vote against all seven there will be no marijuana-related businesses in the city.

Their votes in November will have no impact on the legal use and possession of marijuana by adults in Deer Lodge.

Jordan Green, the city’s chief administrative officer, said Deer Lodge isn’t taking a position about the presence of marijuana related businesses in the city. He said opponents who attended a City Council meeting earlier this year raised issues about potential impacts on young people in the city and the proximity of such businesses to churches and schools.

He acknowledged that the city could benefit from tax revenue from the sale of marijuana.

Deer Lodge City Council passed a resolution in March to bring the marijuana question to voters.

“We want everyone to be as informed as possible about this ballot issue, so people aren’t surprised when it hits the ballot box,” Green said.

A majority of states in the U.S. allow use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. A lesser number, including Montana, has sanctioned recreational use, with conditions.

Meanwhile, an interim zoning ordinance would restrict marijuana-related businesses to Deer Lodge’s B-2 Highway Business District, more than 1,000 feet from churches, schools and playgrounds and would require a potential business of this type to get a conditional use permit.

The interim ordinance was designed to provide oversight of any potential marijuana-related business until the November vote.

“We haven’t had any potential businesses try in the meantime,” Green said.

In January, Powell County approved a conditional use permit for a retail medical and recreational marijuana business that planned to locate on Vigilante Drive, but that project has not moved forward.