Deer Lodge Territorial Days draws big crowd; event marks City Hall centennial

A large crowd enjoyed Saturday's Territorial Days celebration in Deer Lodge. It was particularly joyful because the event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Darlene Mannix, a lifetime resident of Helmville, was the parade grand marshal. Seated in a Shay Model A Super Deluxe Roaster, Mannix said she was extremely honored to be named the grand marshal, adding with a grin, “I’d love to take this car home!”

During the parade, her great grandchildren rode with her or in a side-by side following behind, driven by her son, David.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mannix and her husband, Bert, along with their five children, have ranched in the Helmville Valley since 1956.

In addition to caring for her family, Mannix has also been very active in the community and county as an elementary teacher at Helmville, Powell County High School board member, treasurer of the Helmville Community Club for 50 years, and pianist for St. Thomas Parish for over 40 years.

The Classic Car Show and Shine featured 65 vehicles of various models. Earl Cory of Ulm won Best in Show with his 1966 dark blue Chevy Nova. Judges said this was the hardest year ever to judge because there were so many really wonderful cars.