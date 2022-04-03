Deer Lodge store named 2022 Retailer of the Year

DEER LODGE — A rainy day at a craft show, a timely logo appearing on Facebook and prayers led Rachel Jenkins to establish Montana Made & the Lilliepad Boutique in Deer Lodge.

“This store is a God thing,” she said. “I was working craft shows across the state. While in Columbus it was nice on Friday, but Saturday it rained all day and few customers came out. I thought, ‘There has to be some place for these talented artists to display and sell their products.’

“One day I was looking at Facebook and the Made in Montana emblem came up,” Rachel said. “It inspired me, and I prayed about it; and Montana Made was born.”

While filing the business with the Montana Department of Commerce, Rachel discovered there was another Lilipad; so she named the Lilliepad Boutique after her daughter, Lillie. The business, at 517 Main Street, opened in November 2019 with a few things. A grand opening followed in February 2020.

“As a business owner, I understand how hard it is trekking all over our state to craft and vendor shows, so I wanted my store to help others sell their products,” Rachel said. “I love being able to showcase Made in Montana products because there are so many talented people in our great state.”

She said the Made in Montana program and logo are beneficial to crafters and other sellers and create excitement for customers purchasing authentic, handmade or grown Montana merchandise.

Currently, products from 40 vendors who are registered with Made in Montana, Grown in Montana and/or Native American Made in Montana are displayed in the store. Flowers and wreaths were added in July 2021.

Rachel’s success was rewarded recently when Rachel received the 2022 Retailer of the Year Award presented by Montana Department of Commerce during the annual Made in Montana Tradeshow for Food and Gifts in Helena.

Candidates for the award are nominated by customers, vendors and others. The comments praised Rachel for “her friendliness, quality service, the amazing variety of merchandise from many of Montana’s small crafters, constantly adding more variety to her store, and her knowledge about each product and who makes them.”

Rachel’s store offers a wide variety of Montana Made products.

“All of the vendors are very talented people, and I love being able to share these products with others who might not be able to make it to their neck of the woods” she said.

Rachel wants to showcase as many products as possible, but limits the same type of product to two at one time in the store.

Among the items on display are: clothing, including skirts, shirts, T-shirts, hats, belts, scarves, infant and toddler wear; and a host of other products, ranging from toys and blankets to boots to jerky to woodworking and table runners and much more.

Rachel said she is inspired by meeting new vendors and being able to tell their story and how their products are made.

“I am so thankful for all the vendors, and the customers who are truly helping local Montana families when they purchase items from Montana Made,” she said.

Weekly classes in art and crafts, sewing, acrylic painting, card making and more are held at the store as well.

For more information about the store, being a vendor and classes: www.montanamadestore.com; email: montanamadestore@gmail.com; call 406-846-4139.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0