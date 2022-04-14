Deer Lodge man faces attempted deliberate homicide charges after Wednesday shooting

A 23-year-old Deer Lodge man is in the Powell County jail following his alleged shooting Wednesday morning in Deer Lodge of a 38-year-old man who required hospital treatment.

A news release Thursday from the Powell County Sheriff’s Office reported that Erik Christiaan Holland is being held on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. Additional charges could follow.

The shooting, which occurred around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, injured Bradley John Masters, who was transported from the scene to the Deer Lodge Medical Center for treatment.

Officers of the Deer Lodge Police Department and deputies from the Powell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

They received information about a suspect. And his vehicle was identified not long after outside the city limits. A pursuit followed, continuing about 6.5 miles on county roads north of Deer Lodge and eventually ending on private property.

The suspect remained in his vehicle for about 10 minutes. Eventually, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles talked the suspect into leaving the vehicle and Holland was arrested without incident, the news release reported.

The investigation continues, authorities said.

