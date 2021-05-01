Deer Lodge FFA members win state competitions

During the District Mechanics Competition held in Kalispell, the Deer Lodge team of Wyatt Smith, Aidan Thompson, Miles Graveley and Tallon Hansen demonstrated their skills in electrical, construction, welding and land survey. They won first place — a huge accomplishment because teams almost never defeat the home school in their own shop. The mechanics team won second place at the State Competition in Billings April 7-10. Lombardi said two of them were notable: Tallon was named third over-all in the event; Aiden was third in welding and seventh over-all.

The Forestry Team — Wyatt, Miles, Aidan, Nickia Harris, Tallon, Aubree and Louis Savalla — identified tools, equipment, diseases, insects, measured trees, did map reading and a written test at the State Forestry Competition in Missoula. They finished in 3rd place, but all of them were among the top 13 competitors.

Tallon, Miles and Aubree also earned their FFA state degree this year — similar to the accomplishment of earning Eagle Scout in scouting.

Lombardi said, “During the past 35 years I have had several FFA individual state champions, but only four state champion FFA teams — Miles and Aiden have been on two of those teams.

“The most misunderstood fact about FFA is how challenging and competitive it is,” he said. “I realize how unique this year has been; with COVID it has been challenging for educators. These are a great bunch of kids and they have done incredibly well.”

