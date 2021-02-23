Dee’s House of Hair burglarized with extensive damage

Dee’s House of Hair, 411 E. Front St., was broken into early Monday morning, and perpetrator(s) took anything of value, but not before pouring hot chocolate throughout the salon and dumping ashes over one of the booths.

The break-in was discovered by an employee just before the business was to open.

According to owner Dee Fisher, entrance was made through the front by breaking out the Plexiglas frame and forcing their way through.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An unsuccessful attempt was made to come in through the back door, which was damaged, too.

Some items that were taken include a Dyson vacuum and a high-end radio system with speakers, along with the nail technician’s Ott floor lamp and a smaller lamp.

“Everything that was worth something was taken,” said Fisher.

Cupboard doors were forced opened as was the bathroom closet, which was where an industrial-size pack of paper towels was stored. Those were taken as well.

“How this person got everything out — I don’t know,” said Fisher.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.