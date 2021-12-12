Dear Santa: Generation after generation of Butte children have written to old St. Nick

Celebrated author Truman Capote once said — “Of course there is a Santa Claus. It’s just that no single somebody could do all he has to do. So the Lord has spread the task among us all. That’s why everybody is Santa Claus. I am. You are.”

A simplistic view, but also true. Generation after generation have kept the legend of Father Christmas alive.

One sure-fire way was through letters to St. Nick, revealing the hopes and dreams of children, and sometimes, heartaches. The letters featured here span 100 years in the lives of Mining City children, starting in 1898.

That year, Santa Claus received two decidedly different letters from Butte children, Catherine Cox Weston and siblings, Harold and Irene. Catherine was relying solely on Santa for some presents while Harold and his sister had somewhat odd requests.

Dear Santa Clause:

This Christmas mamma and papa are not going to buy me anything and I wish you would give me a ring or a pair of gloves. I would like them very well. — Catherine Cox Weston

Dear Sandy Claws:

Please bring Harold a bank, a horse and buggie and shovel and rake and how, a elephant and a cow.

Meanwhile, Irene wrote:

Please Sandy, bring Irene a doll, a rabbit, a dog, and a cup and a saucer.

After Christmas 1898, “Santa” got a lengthy thank you letter from another Butte girl who already had some thoughts about her 1899 list.

My Dear Santa Claus — I got your tree and I was tickled to death by your Christmas tree. I hope you will like this letter that I send, thanking you for the lovely Christmas with all the beautiful balls on the tree and a doll like yourself, and I thank you for sending me all I asked for except the cane and book, but I received your letter and was very pleased to get it, and I will try and be so good this coming year that I hope you will give me as nice a tree as you did this year, and with a big nice cane on it. With ten thousand kisses, my dear Santa Claus, and hoping you will be as pleased to give me the Christmas tree as I am to get it, your little friend, Jessie

In 1901, Etta was not too optimistic about celebrating Christmas. She wrote:

Dear Old Santa — Papa is away From town and Ma says mebby there won’t be no chrismus at our house. And if you don’t want to give me and my cusin enything it will Be Alright, for Ma says we have lots of Dolls and she can make some molasus candy. I hope you can come next Crismas if we are here. — Etta

One six-year-old girl had a little gift for Santa, too. In 1903, she wrote:

Dear Santa Claus, Please bring me a trunk and a cradle trimmed in lace and a little red table with a drawer in it, and when you come to my house you look in my stocking you will find a cigar for you. I will be seven years old next birthday. — Alfreda

Butte’s Salvation Army received this letter in 1909 and for certain, it must have pulled at people’s heartstrings.

“Will you please tell Santa Claus to bring me a dress, for I have no dress for Christmas. My papa is not working for four months and he cannot buy me one. I have no mother, she is dead; so please help me. Do not forget me; I am a poor girl, and please tell me where you are going to have Christmas dinners. I would like to get some. I am seven years old.” — Irene

Children also learned that Santa was not able to perform miracles. Case in point, three Butte brothers wrote to him in 1916, with an unusual request.

Please send us all a little sister. Our other little sister has gone to heaven.

That same year, Billy Copinus, who lived at the Napton, was not just thinking of himself in his Santa letter.

Send the poor children lots of toys and I want toys, too.

Andrew sent his letter in c/o The Butte Miner in 1919 and wasn’t kidding when he requested coal for Christmas.

Dear Santa Claus — Pleas Santa will you bring me a sack of coal for a Christmas present. I would ask you to bring me some toys but we need the coal more, for my father hasn’t worked for three weeks now. I remain your true friend — Andrew

Another letter from that year was written by a 9-year-old boy living on Daly Street. His dad was not working, either.

Dear Santa Claus: Will you please bring some toys to me and my brother and sisters. Our papa has been home hurt for four weeks and mamma says we must be thankful to have enough to eat, so if you remember us we will be very good.

Nearly 100 years ago, the Salvation Army was again on the receiving end of a heartfelt note.

Dear Santa Claz: Please send me a sled and a pair of rubbers siz 11-1/2, and stockings, my little brother wants some toys to, our papa is gone away and we have not heard from him for 9 months. I am 10 years old and my brother is 8. we hope you won’t forget us.

It was exactly a century ago when a 9-year-old Butte boy made another fervent plea to Santa.

Dear Santa Claus: Just a few lines to you to ask you to bring me and my two little brothers some toys for Christmas. My dad has not worked for over 12 months and if you do not bring us some toys we have no other way of getting any. I sent you a letter last year and you never brought us any. It was our first year we missed. I am 9 years old. I have a brother 7 and a baby brother, age 3. I would like you to send me a football and send a small esquimo sled for my brother Peter, and a soldier set for my baby brother.

Hoping you will visit us this year, I remain, your little friend.

During the Great Depression, kids seemed to be more interested in board games and of course, dolls and stuffed animals remained popular too. The year was 1930 and one 5-year-old wanted none of that. Instead, he asked:

Dear Santa — I want a pop-gun and mama wants a rolling pin.

P.S. Don’t forget the rolling pin.

Ninety years ago, Mickey Mouse was all the rage in America.

In 1933, a letter came to the “North Pole” in Butte. The child was a big fan of Mickey’s:

“Dear Santa Claus, Would you please bring me a little baby doll with roller skates? And will you please fill my stocking up with candy and a mickey mouse on top. And will you please leave me a mickey mouse book that you paint and some paints and will you please bring me a pencil box?”

Now it wasn’t just kids who wrote to Santa. In 1936, educators at Washington Junior High School at 205 E. Broadway St., decided to take pen to paper. Their list runs the gamut from stilts to better students. Here is what they wrote in its entirety:

Dear Santa:

I have been a good girl (boy). Bring me:

Miss Gibbons — Students who follow directions.

Miss Kiely — Stilts.

Miss Williamson — A new Ford.

Miss Mullane — Automatic test corrector.

Miss O’Neill — More good workers.

Miss Harrington — Green scotty pup with purple trimmings.

Miss Crangle — A Fleetwood (an exclusive make of the Cadillac).

Miss Sekovich — A lie-detector.

Miss Brome — I would like to ask Stanley Baldwin for Edward the Eighth, but fear he would object to me having him.

Miss McGee — One-hundred and fifty students who know what work means.

Mr. Hawke — Some American beauty roses just outside my window in January.

Mr. Pietsch — A peppier sixth period study class.

Mr. Weaver — A new pallet and brush.

Mr. Harris — A cement walk for the Broadway entrance.

Miss Wall — A less noisy session room.

Mr. Thomas — A striped candy stick. I like cinnamon best.

Mr. Gill — A business-like class.

War was raging in Europe and the Pacific in 1942, but that didn’t stop Butte kids from getting those letters in. One used food as a way to get what was on the list.

“Send me a bear puzzle,” one child wrote. “We will leave some soft drinks and apple pie for you.”

In 1956 and realizing St. Nick was a very busy man, “Patty” let the jolly old elf know that it was okay if she didn’t get everything on her list.

Dear Santa, I would like a doll, doll clothes, and a nurse kit, too. Another thing I would like is a washing machine and a dancing bear. I hope this isn’t too much to ask. I know that there are many other boys and girls who want toys, and you have a hard time filling all orders. — Love, Patty

The Montana Standard’s editorial editor, George McVey, made his own personal plea in 1960 to Kris Kringle.

So, dear Santa, give us understanding. Give us knowledge of the world in which we live, so that we may be less selfish and demanding. Give us an insight into the source of the ill winds which blow us to and fro. Give us humility so that we may humbly accept the fate that awaits us. And give us the patience to await our fate, whether it is bitter or sweet. But, most of all — understanding, man’s most valuable possession.

It was the year man first walked on the moon but nothing related to that historic 1969 endeavor reached this Christmas list.

Dear Santa Claus: How are you? I am fine. Here are some things I want — 1, The Noah Ark boat with animals; 2, one gas station; 3, Jonny Eagle Gun; 4, Play animals; 5, new panties. — Matt

No name was attached to this 1978 letter to Santa but kudos for the kid’s honesty. Following the apology, though, a list was given — just in case Santa was the forgiving sort.

Dear Santa — I have been very bad this year. I hope you will understand.

What I did this year. I ran a whay from school last year. I swore at the aid and bit her . . . I realy don’t desev toys this year. If you thik I can have toy, this what I want a sewing box and a art set and a barbie head and a PJ and clothes and dream boat? That is all.

I am very sorry.

No list was given in these two 1980 “Dear Santa” letters. Both were short and to the point.

Dear Santa Claw,

How have you been this year? I don’t know if I have been good or not.

Dear santa claus,

I just got a new cusin and whrst of all I have my first cavity.

Forty years ago, Jo Jo McMahon was, for the most part, all about “cloths” and dolls. She wrote:

Santa, would you please bring me a little baby doll. With cloths to give her several changes and a high chair for her to sit in, some dishes to play house with and some pots and pans to cook with (Don’t forget a mixer and rolling pin.)

My doll may need more cloths than you are sending so give me a sewing machine to make some, Love always, — Jo Jo (McMahon)

At one time, Cabbage Patch Kids were a popular item on many a child’s wish list. Butte’s Heidi was no different. In 1985, she wrote:

Dear Santa: This is my Christmas list I would like a Cabbage Patch Kid with hair. Some cowboy Boots and a Microbake oven and a telephone and a brouny suit and a barbby and a rock tumbler and a kumputer and makit bakit and tabble and chir and a sonmuchin and a cofy pot and a barbby work out senter, thank you Santa. — Love, Heidi

For some unknown reason, a first grader needed numerous sleds for Christmas 1996. He wrote:

Dear Santa, I know that you have a long ride through the town. I would like a real B-B gun, creepy crawlers, skiis and 3 airplanes and 5 red sleds and I Hope That you have a safe ride. — Shane Talley, 6

That same year, another young man wanted to assure Santa that he had been good.

Dear Santa Clus, I want a nintendo 64. I want Goose bump Books and toys. I want a punching bag. I want a Walkmen and a soccer ball. I have two sisters. My baby likes toys. My sister that is 6 likes shaving Ken Barbie. Don’t go in the chimney. Come in the door. I will leave you milk and cookies. I have been a good boy. — David

Apparently 1996 was not all that great for one Butte boy and he was hoping Santa would kick it up a notch in 1997.

Dear Santa, how are your elves doing last time I sean your elves was on tv on the santa claus and I was wondering if you would leav more presents than last year thank you santa claus — Your friend, Jacob Liedle

Meanwhile, Suzanne had assured old St. Nick that she wasn’t trying to be greedy.

Dear Santa, I don’t want to be greedy please pick out of the list I would like, 1) Precious Metals. 2) a ferret. 3) a giga pet. 4) Cd’s. 5) Cd player. 6) Video camera. 7) camera. 8) lap computer. 9) Under water camera. 10) TV in my room. 11) phone. 12) remote control. 13) books. — Your friend, Suzanne

Finally, Nicholas Moe felt such a kinship in 1998 that he referred to the giver of gifts as S.C. The young Moe also proved, in his short letter, that he had a big heart.

Dear S.C., If my brother didn’t ask for a Nintendo 64 please give him one. If you have time can you make me a snow bord and a bebe gun? And if it’s no trouble can you make some food for the homeless. Your friend, Nicholas Moe to S.C.

P.S. If you can not make all of the wishes just feed the homeless please!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.