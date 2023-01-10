Deadline is Jan. 13 to register for Tech's new dual enrollment online course

Montana Tech will offer a new dual enrollment course for Montana high school students called MIN 191 — Introduction to the Mineral Industries. The online course will introduce students to the mining and petroleum industries and give them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with potential career opportunities in these critical fields. Most of the content will be taught by faculty in Montana Tech’s Mining, Geological, and Petroleum Engineering departments but guest lectures from industry experts will also be incorporated.

Thanks to sponsorship from mining and petroleum companies, the course will include a one-week all-expense paid field trip this summer. Students will have a chance to visit operating sites and visit with people in the industry about the opportunities available to them. Students who complete the course and field trip will also be offered a scholarship if they decide to attend Montana Tech. Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Westmoreland Mining LLC, and Rio Tinto Kennecott have committed to sponsoring this course.

“This new course is an opportunity for us to provide high school students with an appreciation for the importance of the mining and petroleum industries and introduce them to our engineering disciplines and Montana Tech,” noted Scott Rosenthal, department head of Mining Engineering. “We will also introduce other career paths within our industries that students could choose, those that require a college education and others that do not.”

The registration deadline for the course has been extended to Friday, Jan. 13. The semester course kicks off Monday, Jan. 16. Interested students or parents are encouraged to contact Kinsley Rafish at krafish@mtech.edu or 406-496-4684 to ensure all required information can be provided by the deadline.