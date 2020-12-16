Deacon Dan McGrath: 'Listen and think with your heart'

Stress, worry, grief, despair. These emotions have spread across the globe and have been completely upended with COVID-19.

Woody Allen has famously typified the attitude most of us find amusing and normal: “It’s not that I’m afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

According to Dr. Kenneth Doka, PhD, Senior Bereavement Consultant to the Hospice Foundation of America, while you may not have heard of the term “complicated grief” (grief that encompasses a type of distortion in the normal process of mourning) before, in the coming months you certainly will. Social changes in response to COVID-19 — the lack of physical presence with family members and bedside visits, as well as great limitations to funeral rituals — can often lead to complicated grief.

“Funeral rituals are historically a critical way we deal with grief,” said Dr. Doka. “They allow us to feel like we can do something during a disorganized time, and spiritually it gives social support and sharing of memories. Now with minimum rituals, you lose all that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}