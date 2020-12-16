Deacon Dan McGrath: 'Listen and think with your heart'

Stress, worry, grief, despair. These emotions have spread across the globe and have been completely upended with COVID-19.
Woody Allen has famously typified the attitude most of us find amusing and normal: “It’s not that I’m afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”
According to Dr. Kenneth Doka, PhD, Senior Bereavement Consultant to the Hospice Foundation of America, while you may not have heard of the term “complicated grief” (grief that encompasses a type of distortion in the normal process of mourning) before, in the coming months you certainly will. Social changes in response to COVID-19 — the lack of physical presence with family members and bedside visits, as well as great limitations to funeral rituals — can often lead to complicated grief.
“Funeral rituals are historically a critical way we deal with grief,” said Dr. Doka. “They allow us to feel like we can do something during a disorganized time, and spiritually it gives social support and sharing of memories. Now with minimum rituals, you lose all that.”
Grief is hard, even during normal times. Grief during a pandemic can seem unbearable. The pandemic already has us feeling stressed, worried, and alone. Not to mention all the secondary losses, such as the loss of a job and income, a sense of safety, social connection, daily routines at home, work, childcare or school. The lack of touch, hugs, and kisses along with canceling plans and hopes for the future, trips, weddings, graduations, Christmas and New Year gatherings and other celebrations add to that grief.
So, what can we do? After my wife Carol died five years ago, I found the following helpful:
- Be gentle with yourself. Forgive yourself. Take each day one moment at a time. You are entitled to your grief.
- Practice self-care. Eat right, exercise, and get rest. Try meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Limit news and social media. Be kind to yourself and others.
- Remember you are not alone. So many people all over the world are grieving alongside you.
- Reach out for support. Therapist, chaplains, clergy, and loved ones can help.
- Connect with friends and family. In a time when we are all feeling more isolated, it is more important than ever to stay connected.
- Be flexible with memorial service plans. There is no time limit for a service. A virtual or small in-person service can address urgent funeral matters. A traditional service can be held later. Connect with a clergy member and ask how traditions can be adapted during the pandemic if rituals are important to you. Or what I found most helpful … create your own rituals such as lighting a candle, starting a garden, planting trees and indoor plants.
Lastly remember … we are all made of the same clay. So, let us take care of each other. This pandemic will not last forever … in the meantime, practice kindness and be civil to one another. (Remember, we all are carrying grief and pains of loss.) Listen and think with your heart.
“Whenever we are between here and there, whenever one thing has ended and we’re waiting for the next thing to begin, whenever we’re tempted to distract ourselves or look for an escape route, we can instead let ourselves be open, curious, tentative, vulnerable.” — Pema Chadron
Deacon Dan McGrath is the chaplain and bereavement coordinator/counselor for Senior Solutions Home Care and Hospice.
