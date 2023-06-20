A man testified Tuesday that Martin Bradley Coleman shot him during a physical confrontation at a house in Butte and then, after he had stopped fighting, shot him again from behind.

“He got up and shot me again,” Anthony Worth told jurors. “He got up and shot me in the back of my head.”

Worth also refuted an assertion by Coleman’s defense attorney that the last of three gunshots “grazed his face.”

“It wasn’t a graze. It went through my face back here," Worth said, pointing behind his left jaw, "and went out of my nose.”

Prosecutors later showed photographs of two of Worth’s gunshot wounds — one leaving a sizable hole in his lower abdomen that exposed his intestines and one leaving his face bloody and disfigured. The other shot was to the torso.

Prosecutors charged Coleman, 37, with attempted deliberate homicide and felony drug possession after the shooting at a house on East Park Place on the Flat. The trial began Monday and will continue Wednesday.

Coleman says he was attacked first, feared for his life and acted with justifiable force. Worth has acknowledged that after Coleman made a terse remark, he grabbed Coleman by the throat and punched him in the face, and they began wrestling.

He also said he never chocked Coleman, was never on top of him, did not have a weapon himself and never threatened to kill him.

According to prosecutors, the shooting occurred the afternoon of June 11, 2022. A woman at the house, Sheena Falcon, told officers she heard two men fighting and after she told them to take it outside, she heard gunshots.

Police found Worth inside the doorway and before he was taken to the hospital, he said “Marty” was the shooter, he lived across the alley and drove a red truck.

Police located Coleman hours later at an apartment complex. During his arrest, Coleman began crying, said he had been scared all day and said, “He was going to kill me, he was going to kill me.”

He faces between 10 and 100 years if convicted on the attempted homicide charge. He was also charged with felony drug possession for allegedly having meth and faces up to five years on that charge.

Prosecutors later accused Coleman of making phone calls from jail and trying to persuade Falcon to say that Worth attacked him and he acted in self-defense, even though she told him and police she didn’t see what happened.

Coleman was charged with felony tampering with a witness but a jury acquitted him of that in February. During that trial, Falcon acknowledged she was now Coleman’s girlfriend and that she and Worth had previously been together for years and shared a child.

Worth says he was still in an “off and on” relationship with Falcon at the time of the shooting and learned afterwards that Coleman and Falcon were in a relationship.

He spoke louder and more clearly on Tuesday than he did Monday, and answered most questions with no hesitation. He said Tuesday that he “wasn’t fighting at all” after the first shot but was still shot again.

In other testimony Tuesday, police Sgt. Josh Stearns said three 9mm shell casings were found in the house and two were close together. A third was on the other side of the room, he said, which could mean it was fired from a different direction.

Stearns said when he first arrived at the scene, Falcon was abrasive and said she did not know the man who shot Worth.

“I felt like she knew more than she was telling me,” Stearns said.

Worth testified Monday that Falcon knew Coleman and went to his house across the alley every day. Coleman lived at that nearby house with his wife and young son.

As part of his subsequent investigation, Stearns listened to phone calls Coleman made from jail over a period of days and weeks. All are recorded.

According to Stearns:

Coleman’s first few calls were to his wife but on June 17, he called Falcon and referred to her as “baby.” He said he wasn’t trying to kill Worth and asked her to testify for him.

In the phone calls, Coleman encouraged Falcon to have a relationship with his wife and move into their house. He told Falcon a few times that he loved her and referred to Worth in derogatory terms.

He later confirmed in a call that Falcon had moved into the Coleman house.

“They were all going to be a happy family when he got out,” Stearns said.

During a later in-person visit at the jail, Coleman said, “That s--- got crazy” and Worth “got popped.” He followed that statement with a laugh but also said Worth had attacked him.

On cross-examination, Stearns recalled a conversation he had with Coleman following his arrest.

“He said he was getting the s--- kicked out of him,” and maintained throughout he was defending himself, Stearns said.

A surgeon who treated Worth testified Tuesday, saying he worked on the abdomen wound while another doctor treated the facial wound. He said Worth would not have survived the abdomen shot without medical intervention.

The surgeon said it appeared the facial shot entered from the front, but prosecutors referred to medical records indicating that bullet had entered from behind Worth’s cheek and exited from the front of his face.

Coleman was also taken to the emergency room after his arrest hours later. He had a black eye, a cut above his eyebrow and a scrape on his head, and photographs of those were shown to jurors.

A friend who let Coleman into her apartment after the incident also testified. Police located Coleman there and found a 9mm handgun and a pouch with suspected meth in it that the friend said were not hers.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.