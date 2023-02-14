A woman testified Tuesday that she helped her 19-year-old friend get dressed and leave after she was allegedly raped by a young man at his house in Butte in September 2018.

The woman said her friend thought she had been drugged during a small party, was sexually assaulted by Tracer Lee Croy, and was angry as they drove back to Deer Lodge.

“She was mad, frustrated, upset,” the friend told jurors. “She was crying.”

In other testimony Tuesday, a Butte detective acknowledged that he didn’t arrange an interview with Croy until three months after the alleged assault and didn’t submit evidence for DNA testing for months because it “slipped my mind.”

Defense attorney Ashley Whipple said there were other delays and holes in the investigation and noted that Croy was cooperative and consistently denied having sex with the woman. Croy was also 19 at the time.

“Surely it’s not ideal to wait three months to contact a rape suspect?” Whipple said to the detective, Lt. Jeff Williams.

“Not in a perfect world,” he replied.

Croy is being tried for sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term in this case. Prosecutors didn’t file charges until September 2020, two years after the alleged crime.

A jury of seven women and five men is hearing the case and District Judge Kurt Krueger is presiding over the trial, which began Monday and could last into Thursday.

Croy pleaded not guilty and Whipple told jurors Monday that the only victim in the case is her client. Croy is 23 now and Whipple has noted several times that it has taken four-and-a-half years for the case to get to trial.

The Montana Standard is not naming the alleged victim to protect potential victims of sexual assault.

Her friend testified Tuesday that she had been drinking alcohol seltzer beverages that night, was intoxicated, and fell asleep in a living room chair at Croy’s house. She said she awoke when she heard the alleged victim calling her name from a bedroom.

She said the woman was lying on a bed naked in a “frozen” state and thought had been drugged. The friend disagreed with that but said when she tried to pull the woman up, she was stiff and fell back onto the bed.

She was able to get up on a second try and get dressed, the friend said, and they went outside. The friend said she came back to retrieve car keys, asked Croy what happened, and he said he didn’t know. They then drove to the woman’s residence in Deer Lodge.

At some point earlier that evening, the alleged victim told her friend, “The drunk me wants to have sex with him but the sober me thinks it’s a bad idea,” the friend said. The alleged victim testified Monday that she drank about five White Claws that night, one beer and two cups of a mixed-drink. White Claws have about as much alcohol content as a regular beer.

But the woman says she was still alert until she drank from a beer that Croy had been pushing on her. She suddenly didn’t feel well and laid down on Croy’s bed, she said, and couldn’t move while he was having sex without her consent.

The alleged victim said she told her mother about the incident a day later and they went to the hospital for an exam. She says she declined a cervical exam because she had bathed twice and didn’t think it would yield any evidence of intercourse at that point.

A nurse who did the exam confirmed Tuesday that the woman declined a cervical exam but agreed to have police contacted. An officer arrived, took statements and gave them to Williams for further investigation.

Williams said Tuesday that he went to Croy’s house that day but nobody answered, and tried again several more times in the coming weeks, wanting to speak to him in person. He finally got his phone number in December, called and Croy agreed to come in for questioning.

“He said 100% he did not have sex with her,” Williams told jurors and prosecutor Kelli Fivey.

The alleged victim gave police the underwear she was wearing that night but Williams acknowledged that it was months before he sent it to the crime lab. It slipped his mind, he said, and the alleged victim was upset about the delay.

The crime lab reported that one apparent semen stain didn’t have enough DNA material to be tested. But Williams said he learned months later that another semen stain had been tested its DNA matched Croy.

There were other delays and problems with the investigation and Whipple emphasized them during cross-examination Tuesday afternoon.

Williams acknowledged that he lost his case files on an external hard drive in mid- to late 2019 and only got some of the investigation information back in August 2022 when he ran repair software.

He also acknowledged that:

• He never went inside Croy’s house to retrieve bedding material, any potential date-rape drugs in beer cans or bottles, or other evidence, and never sought a search warrant to do so.

• He didn’t interview the woman’s friend until six months after the alleged assault.

• He never interviewed another woman who was at the party that night. He said her voice mail was full the first time he called and he never tried calling again.

• He didn’t retrieve all of the lost information from his hard drive and what he did retrieve was given to defense counsel in August 2022 when the trial date had been set.

“You can’t assure us that all of your investigative materials are available to us can you?” Whipple asked. “No,” he replied.

Fivey said Williams sometimes handles up to 30 investigations at a time and said the lost information and delays it caused were “a failure on our part,” meaning prosecutors, too.

Prosecutors Sean Peterson Ellen Donohue are also trying the case with Fivey.