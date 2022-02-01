David McCumber named Lee Enterprises’ Director of Local News, West Region

David McCumber, editor of The Montana Standard since 2015, has been named Lee Enterprises’ Local News Director for the country’s West Region.

In his new role, he will supervise the news operations of 26 daily newspapers and multiple weeklies in 12 states: Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Idaho, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Oregon and California.

A search for new leadership at The Montana Standard and across Montana newspapers is underway.

McCumber, 69, will remain in Butte – “you couldn’t drag me out,” he said – and will maintain an office at The Montana Standard, and as a part of his new role, will remain involved in all of Lee’s Montana newsrooms.

“Butte and Montana are home for me, and it has been a great honor to edit The Montana Standard and to help our journalists across the state. That part will continue,” McCumber said.

“David has served readers in Butte and throughout Montana with distinction for a really long time,” said Jason Adrians, vice president-local news at Lee Enterprises. “What’s more, David is a revered senior leader with a national reputation for mentoring young journalists. The delivery of exceptional and trustworthy local news has never been more important, and we’re really fortunate to have an outstanding editor like David setting the highest possible standards for our news organizations and journalists across the West.”

McCumber’s 53-year career in journalism includes nine years as managing editor of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, three years as Washington Bureau Chief for Hearst Newspapers, and leadership roles at daily newspapers at all sizes. He was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for special local reporting at The Arizona Daily Star in 1984. He has authored three books of nonfiction and co-authored a fourth.

McCumber is one of three regional news directors reporting to Adrians, who was appointed to that role in January after serving most recently as executive editor of the Wisconsin State Journal and Lee’s National Editor.

Lee’s portfolio includes nearly 80 daily news organizations from coast to coast.

