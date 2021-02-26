Daines honors Butte cop's heroism during visit to Butte

Butte Police Officer Nick Butorovich had a good reason to wear his dress blues Friday. He accepted honors from from a United States senator.

Sen. Steve Daines, in Butte to speak to the Montana Association of Counties at their winter conference, took time immediately afterward to hand Butorovich something the officer will doubtless treasure all his life: A Congressional Record honoring him for pulling an unconscious woman out of a burning car last September, saving her life and burning himself in the process.

That night, Butorovich arrived at the scene of an accident to find an SUV rolled over and burning. He saw the driver hanging upside down by her seat belt, unconscious. He reached into the burning car, cut her seat belt and dragged her to safety.

Sheriff Ed Lester said, "This is an outstanding example of a patrol officer doing his job and being in the right place at the right time. If Nick arrived 30 seconds later or hesitated because of the danger, this woman would not have survived."

Daines handed an embossed copy of the Congressional Record — the tribute he read about Butorovich on the floor of the Senate — to the officer, thanking him for his heroism.