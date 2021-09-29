Daines could play key role as first GOP sponsor of asbestos-ban bill

For the first time, an asbestos-ban bill in Congress may have the sponsorship of a Republican senator — Montana's Steve Daines — signaling improved chances of passage.

Even though asbestos has been a known human carcinogen for more than a century, it is legal in the United States to import, manufacture and market products containing the deadly fibers.

The issue is of particular concern in Montana because of widespread contamination and hundreds of deaths in and near Libby from a vermiculite mine, the ore of which was contaminated with a particularly dangerous form of asbestos.

The Environmental Protection Agency has spent more than 20 years and hundreds of millions of dollars cleaning up the Libby contamination. Because of the latency period before symptoms are evident with asbestos-related disease, which can be 40 years or more, cases are still being diagnosed in Libby, and people are still dying.

EPA tried to ban the substance administratively in the early 1990s but their effort was invalidated by an appeals-court ruling on a legal challenge from the industry.

Following the passage of new toxics legislation in 2016, the EPA has had another opportunity to pursue an administrative ban, but progress has been glacial and the outcome uncertain.