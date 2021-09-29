Daines could play key role as first GOP sponsor of asbestos-ban bill

For the first time, an asbestos-ban bill in Congress may have the sponsorship of a Republican senator — Montana's Steve Daines — signaling improved chances of passage.
Even though asbestos has been a known human carcinogen for more than a century, it is legal in the United States to import, manufacture and market products containing the deadly fibers.
The issue is of particular concern in Montana because of widespread contamination and hundreds of deaths in and near Libby from a vermiculite mine, the ore of which was contaminated with a particularly dangerous form of asbestos.
The Environmental Protection Agency has spent more than 20 years and hundreds of millions of dollars cleaning up the Libby contamination. Because of the latency period before symptoms are evident with asbestos-related disease, which can be 40 years or more, cases are still being diagnosed in Libby, and people are still dying.
EPA tried to ban the substance administratively in the early 1990s but their effort was invalidated by an appeals-court ruling on a legal challenge from the industry.
Following the passage of new toxics legislation in 2016, the EPA has had another opportunity to pursue an administrative ban, but progress has been glacial and the outcome uncertain.
Over the past two decades, multiple Congressional efforts at ban legislation have fallen by the wayside, victims to industry pressure and disagreements over approach and scope.
Linda Reinstein, co-founder and leader of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, has been fighting for 17 years to get Congress and/or the EPA to ban the substance. She lost her husband, Alan Reinstein, to mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs, stomach, heart and other organs, that is caused solely by exposure to asbestos.
She is optimistic that, with Daines joining longtime Democratic sponsor Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon on a 2021 bill, chances of a ban are better than ever.
Katie Schoettler, Daines' communications director and senior adviser, said his office is working with Merkley's office to come up with a bill that will finally get the job done. She said Daines was "optimistic" about getting the bill introduced and shepherded through Congress.
She said it's taking some time, but added, "Better right than fast."
Previous versions of the legislation, known as ARBAN or the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, did not attract Republican sponsorship. In the Senate, currently split 50-50 between the parties, such sponsorship could be crucial.
Schoettler said each office has things they'd like to see clarified in the bill draft.
It's believed Daines wants to make sure Montana talc mining interests aren't adversely affected. Due to geological factors, asbestos is frequently found in talc deposits, although Montana talc mines are historically much "cleaner" than other talc operations in terms of asbestos.
Schoettler said the bill drafting is "on track" and such concerns were expected to be resolved.
The proposed ban would cover the tremolite asbestos found in Libby, as well as two other varieties, winchite and richterite, found in lesser quantity in the Libby ore.
Merkley sponsored ARBAN in 2017 and 2019 and has been one of Congress' most eloquent and impassioned advocates of an asbestos ban.
"Roughly 40,000 Americans die each year from asbestos-related causes and this number will not decline until we take decisive action to protect Americans from asbestos," Merkley said earlier this month in a letter to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization's annual conference.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Daines' Montana colleague, has long supported ban legislation. He recently pushed Michael Regan, the new EPA administrator, to speed up the agency's process on asbestos.
“Montanans know that asbestos has a long, troubling history linked to devastating illnesses and damaged communities, particularly in places like Lincoln County,” said Tester. “Montanans have the right to a healthy and clean environment, and it’s completely unacceptable that we still haven’t banned asbestos outright in this country."
Reinstein is daring to hope that finally, the ban may get across the finish line.
"It's time for the United States to join the nearly 70 countries that have banned asbestos," she said. "With champions like Senators Merkley, Daines, and Tester at the helm, Americans will be heard and Congress will do the right thing and finally ban asbestos to end the preventable suffering and deaths."