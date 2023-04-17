In 1888 Butte had no regular opticians, despite an exploding population that was probably approaching 20,000. Optometry and ophthalmology had only started as real professions in the 1870s, and most opticians were clockmakers and jewelers dealing in eyeglasses that were chosen largely by trial and error.

The first “scientific optician” to visit Butte was probably Dr. David S. Harmon, an itinerant optometrist who had invented several devices for examining eyes and measuring their abilities to focus. His Otimator reportedly had 400 lenses for evaluating vision and must have been similar to the scopes used by optometrists today. He claimed it was the only one in the world, which was probably a slight exaggeration.

Harmon also brought to Butte his “Duplex Eye Illuminator,” which was a way of examining the interior of the living eye, similar to Hermann von Helmholtz’s 1851 invention, the ophthalmoscope. Harmon’s “Optotypi ad visam determinadam” was a chart similar to the Snellen eye chart with letters, but with symbols, which he touted as appropriate for children and illiterate patients.

Harmon was a Russian who was educated at the Polytechnic University of St. Petersburg, but he could not graduate because he was Jewish. With the help of the Freemasons, he fled to America in the 1870s after his nihilist and anti-monarchist politics got him in trouble in Russia, and after further training, he began to travel the United States offering his specialized services, usually in 10-day visits.

Harmon published extensive testimonials of his work in the Butte newspapers to promote his visit in March and April 1888, when he held forth in Room 6 of the Napton Block (a building on Granite Street, the predecessor to the present Napton that was built in 1906). Lawyers, government officials, medical doctors, and more provided notarized reports of his skill. He was “not a mere spectacle peddler, but a scientific man,” and one Nevada patient wrote that his eyeglasses were “to my eyes like a juicy steak to a natural tooth compared with a false set.”

Even using his complex equipment, Harmon did not charge for examinations, only for the eyeglasses he made to the specifications he determined. He offered both manufactured glass lenses as well as ground “pebble” glasses, carved from optical quartz crystal imported from Brazil.

After traveling across the U.S. to California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, and New Mexico as well as Butte from about 1885 to 1889, Harmon settled in Norfolk, Virginia, where he had a successful practice until he died in an accidental fall in 1903 at age 52. He was an active member of Norfolk’s Beth-el Synagogue, the Odd Fellows, Masons, and the Royal Arcanum fraternal organization.

About four years after Harmon’s visit, Butte had its first permanent medical doctor specializing in diseases of the eyes and ears. Dr. Thomas A. Grigg arrived in Butte in 1892 and served the community for 40 years, until his death in 1932 at age 71. Grigg came to the U.S. from his native Prince Edward Island, Canada, and lived at 856 West Silver Street.

By 1917 Butte had five oculists (medical doctors who were eye specialists) including Grigg, as well as five opticians, 2 optometrists and one ophthalmologist.