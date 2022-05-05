Dé jà vu all over again: B-SB rejects same demolition plan again

Backers of a plan that includes demolition of two buildings on East Park Street that have served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store took another run at commissioners who voted it down a week ago.

But it was the same exact proposal and the same exact vote. The same eight commissioners who rejected it last week did so again Wednesday night, only this time, the 8-4 vote sticks.

Procedurally, because last week’s vote was taken during a “committee of the whole” meeting, it wasn’t official until action was taken during a “regular meeting” such as the one held Wednesday. That also made it eligible for new motions.

Commissioner Jim Fisher, who was on the losing end last week, asked that the proposal be reconsidered. He urged others on the council to back the plan, and Bill McGladdery, president of the board that oversees Mission, also asked for support.

Under the proposed pact, the county says it would pay the Mission about $38,500 for the parcels at 123-125 E. Park St. and then demolish the buildings along with an adjacent, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. it has been aiming to tear down since 2019.

The council’s decision a week ago meant at least a temporary reprieve for the now-vacant buildings, but it left the Mission with ownership and liability for structures a county official has formally tagged as dangerous.

McGladdery told commissioners Wednesday night that the Mission’s ownership and liability for the buildings were starting to affect donations that allow the Mission to provide shelter and food for the homeless in Butte.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, reiterated previous statements, saying the plan was the best move for the Mission, the county and taxpayers.

But several commissioners oppose the demolition part of the plan and none wavered from their votes last week.

“Those of us on the prevailing side of the vote last week — I think the biggest issue we had was simply with demolition,” said Commissioner Michele Shea. “I don’t have a problem with the sale of the building, I have a problem with the demolition being tied to it.”

Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson noted that the city had taken on a privately owned vacant building at 135 E. Park so it could be torn down.

“I do worry that this is going to set some sort of precedent where the county is buying buildings to tear them down,” he said. “It feels like that.”

The eight commissioners voting against the proposal again were Shea, Fredrickson, Josh O’Neill, John Riordan, Eric Mankins, Bill Andersen, Cindi Shaw and Dan Callahan. Those supporting it again were Fisher, Justin Fortune, John Sorich and Hattie Thatcher.

Riordan did suggest a possible next move.

“Really, when you look at it, we haven’t sat down — four or five of us (commissioners) could sit down the executive branch and see if we can hammer this thing out and get it done,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.